Sharp increase in tanker transits in the Suez Canal in February

If the first preliminary estimates indicate an increase of +14% in the
ship traffic transited through the canal last month
Suez, after the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has worsened
Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on the
last February 28 which led to the almost total closure of the
ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, traffic in February 2026
of ships in the Egyptian channel had experienced marked growth
by +23.5% on the same month last year as
1,067 naval units. The strong rise was generated by the
significant increase in tanker transits, with 464 tankers
had crossed the channel in February (+47.3%) compared to 603
transits of other types of ships (+9.8%). Net tonnage
SCNT of the ships transited last February was equal to
45.7 million tonnes (+35.2%) and revenues generated by
transit fees paid by ships amounted to 17.4
billion Egyptian pounds ($320 million), with a
increase of +32.8% on February 2025.
In the first two months of 2026, the Suez Canal was
crossed by a total of 2,133 ships, with an increase in
+11.7% on the same period last year, of which 885 ships
tanker (+29.4%) and 1,248 other types of ships (1.8%). Tonnage
net SCNT of ships transited stood at 91.4
million tons (+24.7%). The value of transit rights
paid by ships in the two-month period was 34.7 billion
Egyptian pounds (+20.9%).