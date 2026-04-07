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07 April 2026 - Year XXX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
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SHIPPING
Sharp increase in tanker transits in the Suez Canal in February
Overall, ship traffic in the month grew by +23.5%
Il Cairo
April 7, 2026
If the first preliminary estimates indicate an increase of +14% in the ship traffic transited through the canal last month Suez, after the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has worsened Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on the last February 28 which led to the almost total closure of the ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, traffic in February 2026 of ships in the Egyptian channel had experienced marked growth by +23.5% on the same month last year as 1,067 naval units. The strong rise was generated by the significant increase in tanker transits, with 464 tankers had crossed the channel in February (+47.3%) compared to 603 transits of other types of ships (+9.8%). Net tonnage SCNT of the ships transited last February was equal to 45.7 million tonnes (+35.2%) and revenues generated by transit fees paid by ships amounted to 17.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($320 million), with a increase of +32.8% on February 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, the Suez Canal was crossed by a total of 2,133 ships, with an increase in +11.7% on the same period last year, of which 885 ships tanker (+29.4%) and 1,248 other types of ships (1.8%). Tonnage net SCNT of ships transited stood at 91.4 million tons (+24.7%). The value of transit rights paid by ships in the two-month period was 34.7 billion Egyptian pounds (+20.9%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
INSTITUTIONS
China and Russia veto Bahrain's resolution on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz
New York
Pakistan and Colombia abstained.
ACCIDENTS
A container ship was hit by a shell near the Iranian island of Kish.
Southampton
Since February 28, 28 incidents have been reported in the region
TRANSPORTATION
ETF calls on the EU Commission to adopt structural measures to strengthen the resilience of the European transport sector
Brussels
Sharp increase in tanker transits through the Suez Canal in February
SHIPPING
Sharp increase in tanker transits through the Suez Canal in February
Cairo
Overall, naval traffic in the month grew by +23.5%
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri is also focusing on alliances to develop its activities in the US
Washington
Collaboration agreement with American shipyards Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine
In 2025, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group recorded record revenues
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2025, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group recorded record revenues
Rome
The freight transport business unit also saw growth despite a reduction in volumes handled
NEWS
Iran assures Manila of safe transit of Philippine ships and seafarers through Hormuz
Manila
The Philippines imports most of its energy needs from the Middle East
LOGISTICS
Medlog (MSC Group) invests in Melbourne's old fruit and vegetable market area
Melbourne
29-hectare container storage site near Australian port
JOBS
Vado Gateway staff strike confirmed for tomorrow
Genoa
Ferrari: Clarifying that part-time and fixed-term contracts are part of the National Collective Bargaining Agreement for Ports was not enough.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
A project to improve the efficiency of rail services gets underway today in the Port of Rotterdam.
Rotterdam
Agreement promoted by the Port Authority and signed by six railway operators
SHIPPING
Three European tenders are underway for the awarding of public maritime transport services to Sardinia.
Rome
They are related to the routes Genoa-Porto Torres, Naples-Cagliari-Palermo and Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari
SEAFARERS
ICS and ITF meet with Gulf States to address the impact of the Hormuz crisis on seafarers
London/Genoa
PORTS
Natale Ditel is the new secretary general of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority.
Trieste
He will take office on April 13th.
ACCIDENTS
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz region have resumed
Southampton
A fire broke out on an oil tanker hit by a shell. Two bombs fell into the sea near a container ship.
CRUISES
In 2025, the direct economic impact of cruises in the ports of Genoa and Savona was 346 million.
Genoa
Passenger spending was 157 million and airline spending was 189 million.
CUSTOMS
Agreement reached on new EU customs regime, including new taxes for e-commerce
Brussels
Mandatory use of the European Customs Data Hub from 1 March 2034
CRUISES
Carnival Cruise Line Reports Record Revenues for the December-February Quarter
Miami
During the period, ships hosted approximately 3.1 million passengers (-3.1%)
PORTS
Nearly half a billion dollars in public resources for US ports
Washington
The funds will be used to modernize port infrastructure and activities
PORTS
UNIPORT urges accelerated completion of works in the port of Naples
Rome
The level of connection of Italian ports to the global containerized maritime services network remains stable
PORTS
The level of connection of Italian ports to the global containerized maritime services network remains stable
Geneva
The PLSCI index of the top seven Italian ports most connected to the network is growing
In the first two months of 2026, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +6.7%
Foreign traffic increased by 9.2%. Container traffic increased by 9.8%.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd's revenues decreased by 15.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Hamburg
Container traffic handled by the German company's fleet increased by +5.5%
CUSTOMS
The future European Union Customs Authority will be based in Lille, France.
Brussels
It is expected to employ around 250 people.
SHIPYARDS
The Romanian government is reportedly preparing to nationalize the Mangalia shipyard.
Bucharest
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri reports record annual financial and commercial results.
Trieste
In 2025, revenues grew by +13.1% and the value of new orders increased by +32.4%
SHIPYARDS
Damen and other creditors have rejected the reorganization plan of the Romanian shipyard in Mangalia.
Mangalia
INFRASTRUCTURE
Federagenti: Strategic port construction is behind schedule everywhere.
Genoa
Pessina asks to know the "real time" of the progress of the infrastructure
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Metrans (HHLA Group) to acquire 50% of the Romanian intermodal terminal in Arad
Hamburg
The company will operate up to three trains per week between Budapest and Arad
TRADE
From May 1st, the EU-Mercosur agreement will be applied provisionally.
Brussels
Sefcovic: an important step in demonstrating our credibility as a major trading partner
SEAFARERS
German shipowners propose service on merchant ships as an alternative to military service
Hamburg
Kröger: A resilient nation needs not only soldiers, but also seafarers who ensure supplies.
PORTS
ICTSI and DP World sell their stakes in China's Yantai International Container Terminal
Manila
The company will become wholly owned by Yantai Port Holdings
CRUISES
Chinese group CSSC will build two more cruise ships for Adora Cruises
Shanghai
Option for a third vessel. The "Adora Flora City" launches today.
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Palermo decreased by -9.6%
Palermo
Cruise passengers down by -18.7%
SHIPPING
IMO Council resolves to establish a safe corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, but by "peaceful means and on a voluntary basis"
London
Dominguez: Concrete action is needed from all countries and stakeholders
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues fell by 12.2% in the last quarter of 2025.
Hong Kong
Containerized volumes transported by the fleet grew by +5.1%
This year, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could accentuate the expected slowdown in world trade.
TRADE
This year, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could accentuate the expected slowdown in world trade.
Geneva
Economists at the World Trade Organization foresee two scenarios
PORTS
In 2025, CK Hutchison terminals handled a record 90.1 million containers (+3%)
Hong Kong
The president of the Chinese group confirms the difficulty of negotiations to sell a large part of the port portfolio to MSC and BlackRock
PORTS
Assiterminal expresses concern over the impact of the Middle East crisis on port terminal activity.
Genoa
Ferrari: the cruise sector also involved
ACCIDENTS
Two more ships were hit by shells in the Strait of Hormuz region
London/Southampton
Incidents near the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar
SHIPPING
MSC and Ga-Hyun Chung announce joint control of Sinokor
Athens/Nicosia
SHIPPING
Proposal to establish a safe maritime corridor to evacuate ships stranded in the Persian Gulf
London
It has been put forward by Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Mexico, Panama and Singapore
SHIPPING
Dominguez calls on the IMO Council to conduct informal deliberations and define practical measures to resolve the Hormuz crisis.
London
From the statements presented, it is unlikely that anything more than declarations of principle will be made.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
To respond to geopolitical shocks, shipping must have reliable operational data
London/Rotterdam
Lloyd's Register, OneOcean and PortXchange discuss digitalization and artificial intelligence in the sector
PORTS
China's COSCO Shipping Ports' profit and loss account weighs on rising operating costs.
Hong Kong
Revenue reached a record high of nearly $1.7 billion last year.
ACCIDENTS
Tanker hit near Strait of Hormuz
Portsmouth
A bullet caused minor damage. The crew was unharmed.
PORTS
Sharp increase in transshipment containers in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
In February, overall freight traffic increased by +8.1%
LAW
PPC denounces that the Republic of Panama is delaying the arbitration at the ICC
Panama
The Chinese company continues to reiterate the illegality of the seizure of the Balboa and Cristóbal port terminals
PORTS
Alessandro Becce is the new Secretary General of the Sardinian Sea Port Authority.
Cagliari
Bagalà: EU ETS application for major and minor islands must be cancelled
SAFETY & SECURITY
Operation Aspides' mandate will not be extended to the Strait of Hormuz at this time.
Brussels
This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas.
Greece and Italy reject the extension of Operation Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz.
The ships of the two nations constitute the naval force of the European mission
TRUCKING
Freewheels: The government has broken its promise regarding fuel taxes.
Modena
Franchini: Continuing to treat road haulage like a tax cash machine is simply irresponsible.
SHIPPING
Pessina (Federagenti): Shipping will also overcome the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Genoa
We hope - he specified - that we will soon move in the direction of a progressive normalization.
SEAFARERS
Israel's eastern Mediterranean coast has been designated a high-risk area for the safety of ships and crews.
London
Resolution of the International Bargaining Forum
SHIPPING
Evergreen Marine Corporation's revenues decreased by 26.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Taipei
Quarterly net profit down 71.8%
PORTS
EU Commission and EIB support for investment projects in small and medium-sized ports
SHIPPING
In the second half of 2025, OOIL's revenues decreased by -20.0%
Hong Kong
Net profit down 67.9%
TRANSPORTATION
In transalpine freight transport through Switzerland, rail is losing further market share to road transport
Bern
Dramatic development - a report underlines - from the point of view of Swiss modal shift policies
INSTITUTIONS
An extraordinary IMO council will be held on 18 and 19 March to discuss the situation in the Middle East.
London
As of yesterday, the attacks on ships have resulted in the death of eight sailors and the wounding of ten, in addition to three missing.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2025, combined road/rail traffic handled by Hupac grew by +4.3%
Noise
The need to extend the application of contributions to transalpine combined transport beyond 2030 was reaffirmed.
SHIPPING
Yang Ming to order six new 13,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships
Keelung
The fourth quarter of 2025 was closed with a net profit down by -81.2%
SHIPPING
The resumption of shipping traffic through Suez does not appear to be affected by the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz
Cairo/Southampton/Washington/Genoa
While ships increased by 1.9% in January, growth in the canal has since been more sustained. War material seized in the port of Genoa.
ACCIDENTS
US prepares to attack Iranian ports
Tampa/Muscat
Centcom warns civilians to immediately avoid all port facilities. Drones over the port of Salalah.
PORTS
MSC to build container terminal at Snake Island Port in Lagos
Geneva
45-year concession agreement with Nigerdock
ACCIDENTS
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz resume
Southampton/Geneva
A container ship was damaged. A fire broke out on another vessel. UNCTAD raised alarm over the effects of the disruption to maritime traffic in the region.
ACCIDENTS
Three crew members of a bulk carrier stricken in the Strait of Hormuz are missing.
Bangkok
Twenty seafarers were disembarked in Oman
COMPANIES
ONE's stake in Poseidon (Seaspan Corporation) will rise to 48.9%
Singapore/Toronto
Investment worth $1.07 billion
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
FS Logistix and Grimaldi Euromed sign agreement to develop integrated sea-rail transport solutions.
Verona
SHIPPING
Confitarma requests the possible deployment of Italian Navy units to the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz area.
Rome
Zanetti: A concrete sign of attention to protecting the country's strategic interests.
Scotland debates taxing cruise ships
Three fifths of those interviewed said they were in favour of granting local authorities the power to introduce a tax
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in German ports amounted to 284.4 million tonnes (+3.8%).
Wiesbaden
Imports increased by +5.3%
PORTS
In January, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure fell by -4.9%.
Genoa/Ravenna
A growth of +12.5% was recorded in the port of Ravenna
In 2025, ZIM's revenues fell by -18.1%
SHIPPING
In 2025, ZIM's revenues fell by -18.1%
Haifa
The decline was more pronounced in the fourth quarter (-31.5%). Glickman: the merger with Hapag-Lloyd is very positive for shareholders.
Last year, freight traffic in the port of Bremen increased by 5.4 percent.
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in the port of Bremen increased by 5.4 percent.
Bremen
In the fourth quarter alone, growth was +5.4%, with container loads increasing by 11.8%.
In 2025, the port of La Spezia handled 12.6 million tons of goods (+3.3%)
PORTS
In 2025, the port of La Spezia handled 12.6 million tons of goods (+3.3%)
La Spezia
At the port of Marina di Carrara, traffic was 4.8 million tonnes (-0.7%)
PORTS
PPC and CK Hutchison warn that they will assert all their rights and seek full compensation from Panama
Hong Kong
PORTS
In 2025, the PSA terminal operator group recorded record revenues
Singapore
Operating profit up 19.0% and net profit up 0.5%
SHIPPING
In 2025, the CMA CGM group's shareholder profit fell by -58.1%.
Marseille
Revenues down -2.0% (-5.2% in the fourth quarter alone)
SHIPPING
2025 was Global Ship Lease's best year yet
Athens
Positive trend also in the fourth quarter
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
RINA and Hanwha collaborate on battery-hybrid propulsion systems for ferries
Genoa/Busan
The projects will concern both existing and newly built vessels
SHIPPING
French shipping company TOWT has been placed into administration
Le Havre
The company has two sailing cargo ships
INFRASTRUCTURE
Casciano (Vado Gateway): The final design for the new Bossarino toll booth in Vado Ligure has received approval.
Vado Ligure
The hope - he said - is that the work can be completed as soon as possible.
MEETINGS
A forum on the economy, ports, and investments between Italy and North Africa will be held in La Spezia.
La Spezia
Scheduled for April 9th and 10th at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
ECONOMY
The Italian government has extended the reduction in excise duties on fuel
Rome
The deadline has been extended to May 1st. 60% of the resources come from the ETS.
SHIPYARDS
Number of ships undergoing repairs in Greece remains stable
Piraeus
Interventions carried out in dry dock are decreasing
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The Gaia Blu research vessel will serve as Italy's technological platform for autonomous navigation.
Rome
ACCIDENTS
Towing operations of the LNG vessel Arctic Metagaz fail.
Tripoli
The LNG carrier is currently out of control and adrift
ACCIDENTS
Yesterday a bulk carrier ran aground while transiting the Suez Canal
Ismailia
The incident was resolved within four hours
SHIPPING
Confitarma and Assarmatori: The crisis puts maritime connections to the islands at risk.
Rome
SHIPPING
Dominguez (IMO) urges States to coordinate to address the Hormuz maritime crisis
London
Since February 28, 21 attacks against vessels have occurred in the area
PORTS
The La Spezia freight forwarders' association is urging measures to maintain the port's operational efficiency.
La Spezia
LOGISTICS
Due Torri is equipping itself with a 15,000-square-meter logistics hub at the Bologna Interporto.
Minerbio
In 2025, the Emilian company's turnover grew by +13.9%
PORTS
The 2026 Italian Port Days program will begin soon.
Rome
The theme is "Italy, Gateway to the Mediterranean: Dialogues between Landings and Cities"
PORTS
Port of La Spezia: First test for hydrogen refueling from dockside mobile vehicle to vessel
La Spezia
Bunkering trials at the Baglietto shipyard
COMPANIES
NYK consolidates its operations in the dry bulk maritime transport segment
Tokyo
Group leaders appointed in eight European countries
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -5.2%
La Goulette
In the fourth quarter alone the decline was -8.5%
SAFETY & SECURITY
The Guardia di Finanza will use new drones to monitor the Gioia Tauro port area.
Gioia Tauro
PORTS
The ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado will implement new PCS usage rights management procedures starting tomorrow.
Genoa
The measure does not introduce new charges
NEWS
Nearly 400 kg of pure cocaine seized in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria
Three distinct operations performed within a week
SHIPPING
Confitarma, with the Energy Decree, now is the time to allocate resources to maritime transport.
Rome
PORTS
Baleària will have its own ferry terminal in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
It will become operational in a year. Investment of €25.3 million.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2025, freight volumes transported by DB Cargo decreased by -8.1%
Berlin
Revenues fell by -8.0%
PORTS
ONE has acquired 30% of Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal
Singapore
The company operates Terminals D, C1 & C2 and A3 of Laem Chabang Port
MEETINGS
A Filt Cgil meeting on port work will be held tomorrow in Genoa.
Rome
It will be held at 10 am in the Port Call Room
PORTS
Last month the port of Singapore handled 3.4 million containers (+3.2%)
Singapore/Hong Kong
Container traffic in Hong Kong fell by -8.0%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
ALIS, the use of ETS revenues to encourage intermodality is a good idea.
Rome
Di Caterina: We hope for a significant increase in the financial resources for the Sea Modal Shift and Ferrobonus instruments starting next year.
INDUSTRY
CIMC's container sales fell by -31.9% last year.
Hong Kong
Revenues in the container segment fell by -30.9%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Pros and cons of hydrogen applications for decarbonization of the maritime and port sector
Genoa
It was discussed at the Propeller Club - Port of Genoa
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in Greek ports decreased by -3.6%.
Piraeus
Passengers increased by +1.2%
LEGISLATION
Confitarma praises legislative initiative for the maritime sector
Rome
Regulatory simplification is a good thing, an essential element for strengthening the competitiveness of national armaments
LEGISLATION
Assarmatori welcomes the Senate's approval of the "Promoting Marine Resources" bill.
Rome
Messina: overcomes a limitation of the Navigation Code that allows only Italian and EU citizens to join Gente di Mare.
PORTS
The port system of Venice and Chioggia generates a production value of approximately 15 billion euros
Venice
Direct employees are 26,898 and, including related industries, they rise to 218,853
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Green light for aid to reopen the Orbassano-Aiton Alpine Railway Highway.
Brussels
The European Commission authorizes subsidizing the service
JOBS
Fit Cisl Savona, alarm raised over the potential impact on jobs of the drop in traffic at Vado Gateway.
Savona
PORTS
The Gioia Tauro Port Authority Management Committee approved the reimbursement of mooring fees.
Gioia Tauro
1.5 million euros allocated
LOGISTICS
Prologis and Singapore's GIC to form joint venture to invest $1.6 billion in new fulfillment centers in the U.S.
San Francisco/Singapore
The initial portfolio is approximately 380 thousand square meters
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Port Authority of Genoa and Savona-Vado has taken note of the framework agreement with PSA
Genoa
The update of the Integrated Activity and Organization Plan has been approved.
SHIPYARDS
Hanwha Ocean and ONEX Sign Naval Shipbuilding Agreement
Seoul/Eleusis
The first project in sight is submarines for the Greek Navy
COMPETITION
The Antitrust Authority has not opened an investigation into CEVA Logistics' acquisition of the Fagioli group.
Rome
The AGCM believes that the operation will not impede competition or create a dominant position
PORTS
Singapore's ONE acquires stake in Dongwon Pusan Container Terminal
Singapore
The company operates at the Gammam and Singamman docks of the Port of Busan
PORTS
EIB finances shore power installation in Rotterdam port
Rotterdam
A loan of 90 million euros has been granted
JOBS
High-tech exoskeletons to ease the burden on dockworkers in the Port of Livorno.
Livorno
Experiment in collaboration with the Livorno Port Company
MOURNING
Salvatore Lauro, a shipowner from Campania, died yesterday in Ischia.
Naples
He was a senator of the Republic from 1996 to 2005
PORTS
APM Terminals acquires 49% stake in Vietnam's Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal
The Hague/Hanoi
Third phase of construction of Mexico's Lázaro Cárdenas terminal begins
LOGISTICS
FedEx revenues increased by 8.3% in the December-February quarter
Memphis
Quarterly net income was $1.06 billion (+16.2%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
London pledges £746 million to renovate Nigeria's two ports, Apapa and Tin Can Island, in Lagos.
London
Agreement between UK Export Finance and the Nigerian Ports Authority
PORTS
Fabrizio Urbani is the new secretary general of the Port Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.
Civitavecchia
Unanimous resolution of the Management Committee
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, French ports handled 74.2 million tonnes of goods (+7.2%)
La Defense
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
UNI/Fermerci reference practices on staff training presented at MIT
Rome
PORTS
The Council of State has rejected the relocation of Genoa's chemical warehouses.
Rome/Genoa
The AdSP declares itself ready for a technical discussion within the framework of a specific initiative by the municipal administration
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix and Nurminen Logistics inaugurate a new weekly rail service between Sweden and Italy
Rome
2,500 kilometer route
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd signs maritime cooperation agreement with Indian government
Hamburg
Plans to bring ships under the Indian flag and collaborate in the development of ship recycling and Vadhavan port
PORTS
A project for the digital transformation and technological development of the port of Gioia Tauro has been funded.
Gioia Tauro
Resources worth almost two million euros for the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
SHIPYARDS
Keel-laying and coin-laying ceremony for a new ferry under construction for ACTV
Piombino
It took place in the Piombino Industrie Marittime shipyard
COMPANIES
Touax Container Services increased container sales by 36% in 2025
Paris
Revenues decreased by -5% in the year
PORTS
In 2024, international seaborne freight traffic reached a record 24.1 billion tonnes
Geneva
New historic peak in dry cargo
LOGISTICS
Medlog (MSC Group) will acquire the remaining 29% of MVN from Logistics Project Italia
Rome
The operation has been notified to the Antitrust Authority
SHIPPING
Greek group Attica Holdings continues its fleet renewal plan
Athens
Purchase of two catamarans for €15 million. Long-term lease of the "GNV Bridge" ferry.
LOGISTICS
Germany's Arvato has acquired Canada's THINK Logistics
Mississauga/Gütersloh
The company, founded in 2012, is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.
FINANCING
Banco BPM's €55 million financing to Grimaldi Euromed
Naples/Milan
Partially covers the purchase of the new ship "Grande Inghilterra"
PORTS
Two new state-of-the-art ship-to-shore cranes have arrived at the PSA SECH terminal.
Genoa
They will be operational from June
MARITIME SERVICES
Stolt-Nielsen sells 50% of Avenir LNG to NYK Line
Oslo/Tokyo
The company operates in the liquefied natural gas bunkering sector
PORTS
Only 7% of the workers in the port companies and terminals of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara are women
La Spezia
CRUISES
Costa cancels cruises originally scheduled to sail to the Middle East
Genoa
The company currently has no vessels operating in the region.
SHIPPING
In 2025, d'Amico International Shipping's time charter revenues decreased by -29.0%.
Luxembourg
Fourth quarter decline eases
SHIPPING
NYK to become sole owner of Norway's Saga Welco
Tokyo/Tønsberg
The Tønsberg company has a fleet of 48 open-hatch vessels
PORTS
Grimaldi Group's Valencia Terminal Europa will manage the new car terminal at the port of Sagunto.
Valencia
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the new PCTC Grande Seoul
Naples
It is the ninth ammonia-ready unit of the Neapolitan shipping group
PORTS
The Cagliari-Algeria service operated by Maersk and Grendi will soon dock at the Giammoro di Milazzo pier.
Messina
It will be held on a weekly basis
COMPANIES
DP World reported record annual operating and financial results
Dubai
In 2025, container traffic increased by +5.8% and revenues by +22.0%
LOGISTICS
Falteri (Federlogistica): The consequences of the war in Iran are only in their infancy.
Genoa
There is a dramatic congestion of perishable products in the hub airports of the Gulf, he underlined.
SHIPPING
Two additional new Medium Range 2 tankers for d'Amico Tankers
Luxembourg
Exercised options with Chinese shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.
MARITIME SERVICES
Japan's MOL has acquired 25% of V.Ships France
Tokyo/London
The remaining 75% of the capital remains with V.Ships
PORTS
ICTSI reports record annual and quarterly financial and operating performance
Manila
Last year the group's port terminals handled 14.5 million containers (+11.0%)
SHIPPING
Wan Hai Lines' revenue decreased by 13.3% in 2025
Taipei
The company will buy four new 6,000 TEU container ships and two 9,200 TEU container ships.
ECONOMY
Observatory on the presence of women in the blue economy sector
Milan
Initiative by WISTA Italy and the Maritime Federation
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The first train will depart from the Pordenone Interport on April 2nd.
Pordenone
Ausserdorfer (InRail): We have already received new requests and contracts to increase connections
CRUISES
Triple ceremony for Explora Journeys at Fincantieri's Sestri Ponente shipyard
Genoa
Technical launch of "Explora IV", coin ceremony of "Explora V" and start of construction of "Explora VI"
ASSOCIATIONS
The Propeller Club of the Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara has renewed its board of directors.
La Spezia
Gianluca Agostinelli and Federica Maggiani confirmed as president and vice president
PORTS
The Tunisian government decides to start construction of the port of Enfidha
Tunis
52,000 jobs expected to be created
PORTS
Hundreds of containers of temperature-controlled plant-based food products are held up in the port of Genoa.
Genoa
Spediporto reports it
ASSOCIATIONS
The La Spezia Freight Forwarders Association has established a terminal freight forwarder section.
La Spezia
The aim is to strengthen the representation and enhance the value of inland logistics.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FHP Intermodal launches rail service from northern Italy to Bari and Catania
Foggia
Initially, two pairs of trains are scheduled to depart per week.
SHIPPING
Managing maritime shipments in a scenario made extremely complex by the crisis in the Middle East
Genoa
Botta (Spediporto) and lawyer Guidi suggest how to handle difficulties
SHIPYARDS
The new Norwegian Luna cruise ship will be delivered in Marghera.
Trieste
It is the second unit of the "Prima Plus" class built by Fincantieri
POLICY
Assiterminal: The EU's port strategy is a success.
Genoa/Brussels
Seas At Risk, One Planet Port, and IFAW are concerned about the proposed regulation's reference to expediting environmental impact assessments.
PORTS
The first electrical cabin dedicated to the cold ironing system has been completed in the port of Gioia Tauro.
Gioia Tauro
In April, the first connection of a container ship to a mobile socket
INDUSTRY
Konecranes revenues remained stable in 2025
Helsinki
The value of new orders grew by +9.7%, with a +21.3% for port vehicles
SHIPPING
Finnlines' net profit increased by 50.7% in 2025
Helsinki
Revenues up 2.0%
PORTS
Ravenna has been designated Capital of the Sea 2026
Rome
Petri (Assoporti): its port is a strategic hub for the national economy
NEWS
Large shipment of ammunition and detonators seized in the port of Ancona
Ancona
He was about to be embarked on a ferry intended for the exclusive transport of passengers
CRUISES
2025 record for the American cruise group Viking Holdings
Los Angeles
Revenues grew by +21.9%
SHIPPING
UECC has ordered China Merchants Jinling to build two PCTCs
Oslo
They will have a capacity of 3,000 CEUs and will be taken into delivery in 2028.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A forum on the economy, ports, and investments between Italy and North Africa will be held in La Spezia.
La Spezia
Scheduled for April 9th and 10th at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
MEETINGS
A Filt Cgil meeting on port work will be held tomorrow in Genoa.
Rome
It will be held at 10 am in the Port Call Room
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Shipbuilding's Spring Illusion: Backbone Collapses
(The Chosun Daily)
Russian shipbuilding holding USC designing high ice-class container ship for Rosatom for Northern Sea Route
(Interfax)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel plans more significant staff cuts
Schindellegi
Worsening economic results in the fourth quarter of 2025
PORTS
Public notice from the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority to select the new Secretary General
Livorno
The procedure is not competitive in nature and no selection process is foreseen.
YACHTING
KKCG Maritime publishes a partial tender offer to increase its stake in Ferretti from 14.5% to 29.9%.
Milan/Hong Kong/Prague
The offer is not aimed at delisting the shares
CRUISES
Norovirus outbreak on second Holland America Line cruise ship
Hong Kong
65 passengers and 11 crew members of the "Westerdam" were injured.
TRUCKING
SOS LOGistica, allocating only 10% of the €590 million for road transport to zero-emission vehicles is self-destructive.
Rome/Milan
Texts: talking today about a heavy BEV market that "takes off" remains a mirage
SHIPYARDS
The first U212NFS submarine is being laid down at Fincantieri's Muggiano shipyard.
Trieste
The delivery of the first unit is scheduled for 2029
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