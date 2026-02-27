At Fincantieri's Muggiano shipyard, the setting up of the first submarine U212NFS

Today in the Ligurian shipyard of Muggiano of Fincantieri
The ceremony for the setting up of the first submarine is held
new generation U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) intended for the
Italian Navy as part of the programme for the
construction of four submarines and the development of their
logistical support managed and entrusted to OCCAR (Organisation
Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement,
International Programme Management Organisation
cooperatives for Defense). The delivery of the first unit is
scheduled for 2029.
Fincantieri specified that the class of submarines U212NFS
represents a substantial evolution compared to its predecessors
U212A thanks to greater design maturity, a more
broad national technological content and a higher
integration of on-board systems.