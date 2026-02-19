Last year, cargo traffic in Montenegro's ports grew by 1.6%.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the ports of Montenegro
they have moved 605 thousand tons of goods, with a progression
by +1.6% on the same period last year, which resulted in
the continuation of divergent trends in landing volumes and
at the embarkation in the port of call, with the first who in the period
October-December 2025 amounted to 433 thousand tons
(+32.6%) and the latter totaling 171 thousand tons
(-36,2%). The total traffic with Italy alone recorded
a growth of +55.1% rising to 128 thousand tons, of which 72 thousand
tons landed in Montenegrin ports (+0.5%) and 56 thousand
embarked (+417.2%).
In the passenger sector, quarterly traffic was
110 thousand units (-4.1%), of which 25 thousand passengers with
Italy (+15.0%).
In the whole of 2025, freight traffic was equal to
globally to 2.50 million tons, with an increase of +1.6%
compared to the previous year, of which 1.37 million tonnes at landing
(+30.3%) and 1.13 million tons at loading (-19.9%). The only
traffic volume with Italy was 541 thousand tons
(+64.6%), of which 305 thousand at disembarkation (+65.4%) and 236 thousand at boarding
(+63,6%). The overall annual passenger figure was
of 652 thousand units (-1.9%), of which 172 thousand with Italy
(-3,4%).