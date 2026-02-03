In the Strait of Hormuz, armed boats ordered a US tanker to stop

The UK's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)
announced today that it has received a report of an incident
at the Strait of Hormuz, 16 nautical miles north of Oman,
where a ship was contacted by radio by several
small armed boats. The ship's captain ignored the
request to stop and continued sailing. The ship in
issue is the Stena Imperative
tanker of 30 thousand
tons of gross tonnage of the Swedish Stena Bulk. The ship beats
US flag and in recent months has been used
by the US Navy's Military Sealift Command. According to the British
Vanguard Tech, the boats that approached the Stena
Imperatives
belonged to the Corps of Guards
Iranian revolutionaries and would have ordered the commander of
turn off the engines and prepare for boarding, request not
accepted by the captain who would have communicated that the ship is not
never entered Iranian territorial waters.