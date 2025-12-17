Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the
measures to support the re-employment of workers of the Compagnia Unica
Port Workers "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona-Vado,
package covering the third quarter of this year and
focuses on the employment protection of declared workers
totally or partially unsuitable for carrying out the
traditional port operations and services. In this arc
the company has relocated these employees to
alternative tasks that are less physically burdensome,
while safeguarding business continuity and
oversight of operational activities in the airport. To the light
of the investigation carried out by the competent offices and of the opinion
expressed by the Consultative Commission of the Port of
Savona-Vado, the Management Committee has approved the recognition
and the disbursement of the contribution equal to over 86 thousand for the cost
overall support by the company for the redeployment of staff
unfit in the quarter.
In addition, the Committee has decided in favour of extending the
of the operational exercise of the authorization pursuant to Article 16 of the law
84/1994 for the companies Terminal Contenitori Porto di
Genova Spa and Bettolo Srl to the areas of the railway park
Bettolo-Rugna, functional to the activities carried out by the terminals
within the Sampierdarena basin. The extension, with
effective from 1 January 2026 and until 9 May 2026,
consistent with the period of validity of the authorisation
pursuant to Article 16, allows the
the track bundles and yards used for routing
of trains, railway manoeuvres and container handling.
This ensures continuity and stability
regulatory services to the railway service in support of the terminal,
aligning operating titles, infrastructure and
planning of intermodal investments.
The Committee also gave the green light to the framework of the procedures
necessary for the construction of the new
shore-side power supply infrastructure serving the
Calata delle Vele cabin for the cruise terminal of the port of
Savona. The approved measures concern the issuance of securities
state property and temporary authorizations for the laying of cable ducts,
medium-voltage lines and ancillary works, as well as
for the preparation of construction site areas and related systems.
In addition, they provide for specific safety requirements,
restoration of the places and coordination with the concessionaires and the
operators present in the cruise area, in order to ensure the
full continuity of traffic and compliance with the
port security. Once fully operational, the cold ironing system
will allow ships at rest to turn off the generators of
and feed from the ground, contributing significantly
to the reduction of emissions into the atmosphere and to the improvement of the
air quality in the urban area of Savona.
Among the other measures examined, the Committee
approved the renewal of the concession to Nuovo Borgo Terminal
Containers Srl relating to an area in the port of Prà, in the
north filling of modules 1 and 2 of the terminal, used as a
auxiliary manoeuvring area to increase the safety of
operations within terminal areas. The renewal of the
concession is issued with specific clauses aimed, in
to ensure that access to the areas of
construction site used by the PerGenova Breakwater Consortium for the
construction of the new breakwater in Genoa.