AD Ports Group has acquired 19.3% of Egypt's Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Co

The Emirati terminal operator AD Ports Group has bought the
19.328% of the capital of the Egyptian Alexandria Container & Cargo
Handling Company (ALCN) in the hands of Saudi Egyptian
Investment Company (SEIC) of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund for about 13.2
billion Egyptian pounds ($278 million). ALCN operates
the Alexandria Terminal container terminal in the port of Alexandria and
the container terminal of the port of El Dekheila which in 2024
handled a total of container traffic equal to
over one million TEUs, with an increase of +24.8% on the year
and in the first eight months of 2025 they handled 740 thousand
TEU, with a growth of +2.0% over the same period last year
year. The annual traffic capacity of both terminals is
equal to 1.5 million TEUs.
The reference shareholder of the ALCN is the
Egyptian Government Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport
(HCMLT) which owns 35.369% of the capital.