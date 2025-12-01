Last October, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +3.8%
Foreign volumes increased by +8.9%. Container traffic amounted to 26.4 million TEUs (+8.0%)
Pechino
December 1, 2025
Last October, Chinese ports handled 1.57 billion
of tons of goods, with an increase of +2.2% over October
2024, of which 987.1 million tonnes passed through the
maritime ports (+3.8%) and 581.2 million tons
through inland ports (-0.4%). The only traffic to and from
foreign sales amounted to a total of 487.4 million
tonnes (+7.7%), of which 437.1 million tonnes handled
from seaports (+8.9%) and 50.3 million tonnes from ports
(-1.5%). Domestic traffic alone was equal to
1.08 billion tonnes (-0.1%), including 550.0 million tonnes
tonnes in seaports (0%) and 531.0 million tonnes
in the Inland Ports (-0.3%).
Among the main Chinese ports by traffic volume
overall, in October 2025 Ningbo-Zhoushan port has
handled 116.9 million tons of goods (+5.6%), the port
of Tangshan 74.3 million tons (-1.4%) and followed by the ports
Shanghai with 67.7 million tons (+3.9%), Qingdao with 61.8 million tons
million tons (+4.9%), Guangzhou with 57.3 million tons
tons (+0.9%), Rizhao with 55.1 million tons (+2.3%) and
Tianjin with 49.7 million tons (+3.1%).
With regard to the ports that handled the largest volume
of foreign traffic, last October the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 55.3 million tons
(+10.0%), the port of Qingdao 44.2 million tons (+8.6%) and
followed by the ports of Shanghai with 39.1 million tons (+11.7%),
Tangshan with 33.4 million tons (+3.0%), Rizhao with 32.7 million tons
million tonnes (-1.3%), Tianjin with 31.4 million tonnes
tons (+4.4%) and Shenzhen with 23.7 million tons
(+13,2%).
As for container traffic alone, last October the ports
Chinese companies handled a total of almost 30.0 million
TEU (+7.3%), of which 26.4 million TEUs handled by ports
maritime (+8.0%) and 3.6 million TEUs from inland ports (+2.9%).
Among the main ports by volume of containerized traffic,
Shanghai handled over 4.5 million TEUs (+9.2%),
Ningbo-Zhoushan 3.8 million TEUs (+14.8%), Shenzhen 3.1 million TEUs
teu (+12.1%), Qingdao 2.8 million teu (+6.5%), Guangzhou 2.3
million TEUs (+2.2%), Tianjin 1.9 million TEUs (+1.1%) and Xiamen
1.0 million TEUs (+5.3%).
In the first ten months of 2025, global freight traffic will
stood at 15.13 billion tonnes, an increase
by +4.3% on the same period of last year, of which 9.64
billion tonnes handled by seaports (+3.5%) and
5.45 billion tons from inland ports (+5.9%). The only
foreign traffic amounted to a total of 4.67
billion tonnes (+3.7%), including 4.19 billion tonnes
handled by seaports (+3.6%) and 482.5 million
tons from inland ports (+4.3%).
In the period January-October of this year, the traffic of the
amounted to 294.2 million TEUs (+6.4%), of which
259.1 million TEUs in seaports (+6.7%) and 35.1 million TEUs
TEUs in the Inland Ports (+4.6%). Among the main container ports
China, Shanghai handled 46.1 million TEUs (+6.8%),
Ningbo-Zhoushan 36.3 million TEUs (+10.5%), Shenzhen 29.3 million
TEU (+6.1%), Qingdao TEU 27.6 million (+7.2%), Guangzhou TEU 22.8
million TEUs (+4.7%), Tianjn 20.8 million TEUs (+3.0%) and Xiamen
10.1 million TEUs (+1.8%).
