A binding agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Qube by Macquarie Asset Management

Australia's Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) and Qube have
announced today that it has signed a binding agreement for
the acquisition of the Qube logistics group by a consortium
includes funds managed by MAM and co-investors, including UniSuper and
Pontegadea. The agreement, which is based on the offer that MAM has
advanced last November
(
of 24
November
2026), was unanimously approved
by the board of directors of Qube.
The agreement provides that Qube's shareholders, with the exception of the
UniSuper, receive AU$5.20 in cash for each
of the Qube shares in their possession, while UniSuper will transfer
its current direct stake of 15.07% in Qube in a
equivalent value in exchange for a corresponding share in the
shareholding structure of the purchasing consortium.