In the first nine months of 2025, goods transported on the Austrian rail network increased by +1.4%

In the first nine months of 2025 on the Austrian rail network
a total of 71.8 million tons were transported
of goods, with an increase of +1.4% over the same period of the
last year. The Austrian Statistical Office has announced that the
domestic traffic alone, with 20.8 million tonnes,
recorded a growth of +4.5% and increased
transit traffic with 22.7 million tonnes
(+2,1%). On the other hand, both imports and exports fell on
which amounted to 15.7 million (-2.2%) and
12.7 million tons (-0.3%).
The only rail import-export to and from Italy has been
amounted to over 3.8 million tons (-1.5%), of which 1.4 million tons
million tonnes of imports (-5.7%) and 2.4 million tonnes of
tons of goods exported to Italy (+1.2%). The traffic of
transit from Italy amounted to 5.8 million
of tons (+5.7%) and that destined for Italy to almost 8.2
million tons (+3.6%).
In the third quarter of this year alone, the loads transported
on Austria's rail network have totalled more than
23.9 million tons, with an increase of +4.9% on the
corresponding period of 2024, of which 7.1 million tonnes of
domestic traffic (+4.5%), 5.5 million tonnes of goods in
import (+6.9%), 4.2 million tonnes of goods in
exports (+0.5%) and 7.2 million tons in transit
(+6,6%).
In the period July-September 2025, Austrian imports
from Italy by rail amounted to 511 thousand tons (+4.0%) and
exports to 769 thousand tons (+8.4%). Traffic
transit rail from Italy was
1.8 million tons (+4.2%) and the one destined for Italy of 2.4 million tons
million tons (+4.4%).