A study finds high levels of persistent organic pollutants caused by ship dismantling activities
Sediments on a 30-kilometer stretch of coastline in Aliaga, western Turkey, have been analyzed
Bruxelles
February 5, 2026
Ship dismantling activities may cause
pollution and damage to human and environmental health by spreading
persistent organic pollutants (POPs). This risk is
highlighted by a study by Hale Demirtepe, associate professor
at the Izmir Institute of Technology, which found high
POP levels in sediments off Turkey related to
activities of local ship dismantling establishments.
The study, reported by the European Commission, recalls that
POPs are organic chemicals containing bonded carbon
hydrogen, including pesticides and by-products of the
which persist in the environment, polluting ecosystems
and threatening human and environmental health and can accumulate
in organisms and be transported by land, air or sea
expanding their possible area of impact. Also, remember that
in 1995 the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
called for global action against these chemicals
which was initiated earlier in the context of the
The Aarhus Protocol which has been in force since 1998 and then
through the Stockholm Convention (2004), which limit the
methods of production, use, management and disposal of
POP.
The study analyzes how recovery activities
steel from ship components during ship dismantling,
involving the cutting and removal of potentially
loads of toxic compounds such as flame retardants, for example
cables, rubber gaskets, vinyl and painted panels, can
contribute to environmental contamination by POPs. It should be remembered,
In addition, a 2019 study on the surface sediments of the
coastal area of Bangladesh (Habibullah-Al-Mamun, Kawser Ahmed,
Saiful Islam, Masahiro Tokumura and Shigeki Masunaga) suggested that
An average-sized ship could hold about 250 kilograms of
polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are synthetic POPs and classified as
carcinogens.
Professor Demirtepe's study focuses on a
30-kilometer stretch of coastline in Aliaga, Turkey
western area, where some of the largest shipyards in the
ship dismantling of the world, but it is also subject to a
intense ship traffic and plant activities
petroleum, petrochemical, steel and power plants
terrestrial ones. The samples collected revealed that sediments
contained significant concentrations of PCBs and
polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), up to 4,750 and 5,053 respectively
nanograms per gram of sediment. Observing that it is the first
once PBDEs are identified in the sediments of the
ship demolition, the Turkish researcher specified that in the
most sediment samples, the concentrations of
Both types of chemicals exceeded the established limits
by the Canadian Environmental Protection Act of 1999. In addition, the
ecological risk assessment based on technical guidelines
has shown that the levels of certain chemicals
posed moderate to high risks to ecosystems
benthic plants, i.e. those that live on the ocean floor or in
proximity to the seabed. The sediments of Nemrut Bay,
located in the area examined and characterized by an activity
industrial land, presented
higher concentrations than those in the Bay of
Aliaga. The sediments of the shipbreaking yards had
the highest concentrations, while sediments close to the
beaches the lowest. PCBs with a higher chlorine content
were associated with ship dismantling activities,
while PCBs and PBDEs with a lower chlorine content were
associated with industrial land-based emissions and runoff
urban.
The study finds that of ship dismantling is
an activity that is still little examined in terms of contamination
from POPs, while it should be carefully monitored to mitigate
and prevent environmental damage. It also points out that the materials
of ships should be kept under control during the
dismantling and contaminated ones should be disposed of with
greater attention.
