In October, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -1.8%

Last October, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a total of 5.38 million tons of goods,
with a decline of -1.8% on October 2024 that was attenuated
from the new calculation of the traffic volume of conventional goods
- mainly rolling stock - handled in the port basin of
Savona which resulted in an increase of 179 thousand tons compared to
to the previous total for October 2024.
In particular, in October 2025 the port of Genoa
handled 4.02 million tons of cargo (-1.9%), of which
2.78 million tonnes in the port basin of
Genoa-Sampierdarena (-9.8%) and 1.24 million tons in the
of Pra' (+22.3%). The Savona airport handled a total of 1.36
million tons (-1.6%), of which 401 thousand tons in the basin
of Savona (+7.6%), 333 thousand tons in that of Vado Ligure
(-10.2%) and 629 thousand tons in the Vado roadstead (-2.0%).
In the two Ligurian ports, the only traffic of various goods is
amounted to 3.54 million tonnes (+8.9%), of which 2.40 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised goods (+14.2%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 271,310 TEUs (+19.3%), 1.07
million tons of rolling stock (-0.8%) and 79 thousand tons of
other loads (-1.4%). In the liquid bulk sector, the
Mineral oil and energy products traffic recorded a
decrease of -29.4% to 1.36 million tonnes, while
vegetable oils and wine, with 49 thousand tons, and the products
chemical companies, with 44 thousand tons, marked increases
respectively by +56.7% and +30.7%. In the bulk sector
industrial traffic was 115 thousand tons
(+226.6%) and the commercial one of 204 thousand tons (+53.1%). The
volume of bunkers and on-board supplies totaled 71 thousand
tons (-2.1%).
Last October, passengers transiting through the two ports were
479 thousand (+3.5%), of which 319 thousand cruise passengers (+2.7%) and 159 thousand
ferry passengers (+5.1%).
In the first ten months of 2025, the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado handled a total of 52.94 million
tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.0% on the
corresponding period of last year. The volume of loads in
container was 22.47 million tons (+0.4%) and was
was made with a container handling of
2,510,592 TEUs (+6.7%). Rolling stock amounted to 9.84 million
tons (-5.4%) and other miscellaneous goods to 1.04 million
tons (-3.1%). Trafficking in mineral oils and products
was 15.25 million tonnes (-2.6%) and
that of other liquid bulk cargo of 804 thousand tons (+9.0%). The
industrial solid bulk cargo was 894 thousand tons (+50.2%) and
This type of goods in the commercial sector has been
1.97 million tons (-0.5%). Bunker and Bunker Supplies
Ship's stores stood at 663 thousand tons (+7.3%).
In the first ten months of this year, there were 2.08 cruise passengers
million (+3.6%) and ferry passengers 2.47 million (-4.4%).