In November, ship traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +16.0%

Last November, the Suez Canal passed through the
1,160 ships, with an increase of +16.0% on the
November 2024 which - more than a sign of the recovery of the
maritime traffic in the Egyptian canal - is the effect of the
comparison with the November 2024 figure when traffic had
recorded the sharpest year-on-year decline (-55.9%)
of the entire period of reduction in naval activity in the
caused by Houthi rebel attacks on ships in
transit in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait initiated
at the end of 2023.
In particular, last November the canal passed through the canal
423 tankers, an increase of +9.9% on November 2024 when
This type of vessel had suffered a drop of -43.1% on the
November 2023, and 737 other ships, up +19.8%
compared to November 2024 when this type of unit had
marked a decrease of -61.4%. The SCNT tonnage of the total
of ships transited in November 2025 amounted to 48.0
million tonnes (+25.3%) and transit charges paid by the
ships transited amounted to 18.0 billion EGP
($377 million) (+21,6%).
In the first eleven months of 2025, the Suez Canal was
crossed globally by 11,620 ships, with a decrease of -4.8%
on the same period last year, of which 4,530 ships
tanker (-1.0%) and 7,090 ships of other types (-7.1%). The
the SCNT tonnage of ships transited was 471.3
million tonnes (-3.0%) and the value of transit charges
paid by ships stood at £183.7 billion
Egyptians (+12.4%).