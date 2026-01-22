Ferretti, no to the conditional and partial voluntary takeover bid launched by the KKCG Maritime

Ferretti International Holding (FIH), the controlling shareholder of Ferretti International Holding (FIH), the controlling shareholder of Ferretti International Holding (FIH), the controlling shareholder of Ferretti
Ferretti, announced today the decision "to
not to accept and to have no intention of accepting"
the conditional and partial voluntary takeover bid
launched by KKCG Maritime, a wholly owned company
controlled by the Swiss investment company KKCG
founded by Czech entrepreneur Karel Komárek, reaffirming
rather, "its strong confidence in the long-term strategy
period of society, in its industrial and
in its growth prospects".
KKCG Maritime announced its bid on Monday
to Ferretti shareholders based on a price of 3.50 euros, value
almost similar to that of today's opening price of the
stock on the Italian Stock Exchange with respect to a closing price of
3.828 euros yesterday and compared to yesterday's closing price of 34
Hong Kong dollars (3.72 euros) and today's opening of 35.2
dollars on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The goal declared by KKCG
Maritime is to aim to increase its
14.5% to 29.9% of the share capital as well as the
to consequently exercise their right to vote for
support the election of candidates proposed for the Board of Directors
Administration at the next General Meeting
annual of Ferretti.