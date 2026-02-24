In 2025, MPC Container Ships' revenues decreased by -4.3%

Norway's MPC Container Ships, which has a fleet of
Owned container ship mail for hire, filed
the 2025 financial year with operating revenues of €517.8 million
of euros, with a decrease of -4.3% on 2024, which is
resulting from the reduction in the size of the company fleet
which as of 31 December last consisted of 51 ships for a capacity of
of cargo hold equal to 129,192 TEUs compared to 59 ships for a capacity
of 140,894 TEUs as of December 31, 2024. The value of the operating margin
gross income was €344.6 million (-1.2%), while profit was
operating income of €261.8 million (-5.7%) and net profit of
$236.4 million, down -11.4% year-on-year
2024.
MPCC currently has an order book that includes the
construction of 17 container carriers that will increase the capacity
total fleet of about 170,000 TEUs. In the course of 2025, the
company has ordered 16 container ships, including eight 4,500 vessels
TEU - including four ordered from the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu
Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co. and four Chinese Taizhou Sanfu
Ship Engineering -, six of 3,700 TEUs commissioned to the same
Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering and two 1,600 TEUs ordered from the
Chinese shipyard Fujian Mawei Shipyard.