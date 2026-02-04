The Port of Busan has again set its own all-time record for annual container traffic

In 2025, the Port of Busan re-established its own
historical record of container traffic having handled a
total of 24.88 million TEUs, a volume that represents a
increase of +2.0% on the previous year when it was marked
the previous maximum peak and which allows the port of call
South Korean to confirm its seventh place in the ranking for the
2025 of the world's leading container ports behind the ports
of Shanghai, Singapore, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Qingdao and Guangzhou and
in front of the ports of Tianjin, Rotterdam and Hong Kong which complete the
Top ten in the industry.
Last year, import-export containerized traffic
handled by the Port of Busan amounted to 10.8 million
TEU, down -1.1% on 2024, while transhipment traffic
recorded an increase of +4.4% to 14.1 million TEUs.