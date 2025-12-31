Last month, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +5.8%
Foreign cargoes increased by +8.2%. Containers up +8.9%
Pechino
December 31, 2025
Last month, cargo traffic in Chinese ports
recorded a marked increase having amounted to the record share
of 1.61 billion tonnes, up +5.1% compared to
November 2024, of which 1.00 billion tonnes were handled by
seaports (+5.8%), a volume slightly lower only than the
all-time record of 1.01 billion tonnes in May 2025 and
volume of more than 1.0 billion tons as of August 2025, and 610.8
million tonnes handled by inland ports (+4.1%), volume
which constitutes the new absolute record.
Among the main ports by traffic volume, as of November 2025
the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 119.8 million
tons (+10.5%) followed by the ports of Tangshan with 79.0 million
of tons (+5.2%), Shanghai with 68.0 million tons
(+7.2%), Qingdao with 59.8 million tons (+8.1%), Guangzhou
with 57.5 million tons (+0.2%), Rizhao with 52.5 million tons
tons (+1.2%), Tianjin with 50.9 million tons (+3.3%) and
Yantai with 48.0 million tons (+10.5%).
Even more pronounced in November 2025 was the
handling only of goods to and from abroad that have been
amounted to 487.4 million tonnes (+8.2%), of which 436.4 million tonnes
million tonnes passed through seaports (+8.2%) and
50.9 million tons through inland ports (+8.2%). The
increased volume of international goods, amounting to 56.8 million
tons (+11.3%), was handled by the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan followed by Qingdao ports with 44.0 million
tons (+12.3%), Shanghai with 38.6 million tons
(+12.7%), Tangshan with 35.1 million tons (+15.4%), Tianjin
with 31.1 million tonnes (+7.9%), Rizhao with 28.1 million tonnes
tons (-3.3%) and Shenzhen with 23.2 million tons
(+15,5%).
Last month, the total container traffic handled
from Chinese ports amounted to 30.5 million TEUs (+8.7%),
of which 26.8 million TEUs handled by ports
maritime (+8.9%) and 3.7 million TEUs from inland ports (+7.5%). At
handling the largest quantity of containers was the
port of Shanghai which totaled 4.5 million TEUs (+5.9%)
followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 3.7 million TEUs
(+12.4%), Shenzhen with 3.1 million TEUs (+11.6%), Qingdao with 2.7 million TEUs
million TEUs (+5.0%), Guangzhou with 2.5 million TEUs (+15.8%),
Tianjin with 1.9 million TEUs (+1.1%) and Xiamen with 1.1 million TEUs
TEU (+2.8%).
In the first 11 months of 2025, Chinese ports handled
more than 16.7 billion tons of goods,
with an increase of +4.4% over the corresponding period of 2014
last year, including 10.6 billion tonnes of cargo
handled by seaports (+3.7%) and 6.1 billion tonnes
from inland ports (+5.7%). The only foreign traffic is
amounted to almost 5.2 billion tonnes (+4.1%) globally,
of which 4.6 billion tonnes in seaports (+4.1%) and 533.4 billion tonnes
million tons in inland ports (+4.7%).
In the period January-November of this year, the traffic of the
amounted to 324.7 million TEUs (+6.6%), of which
285.9 million TEUs handled by seaports (+6.9%) and 38.8 million TEUs
million TEUs from Inland Ports (+4.9%). At the top of the ranking
of the main national container ports relating to this period
there is the port of Shanghai with 50.6 million TEUs (+6.7%)
followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 40.0 million TEUs
(+10.7%), Shenzhen with 32.4 million TEUs (+6.6%), Qingdao with 30.4 million TEUs
million TEUs (+7.0%), Guangzhou with 25.3 million TEUs (+5.7%),
Tianjin with 22.7 million TEUs (+2.9%) and Xiamen with 11.2 million TEUs
TEU (+1.9%).
