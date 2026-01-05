The Port of Colombo sets a new record for annual container traffic
The Sri Lanka Ports Authority signs an agreement with the French shipping group CMA CGM
Colombo
January 5, 2026
In 2025, the Port of Colombo established its new
historical record of annual container traffic having
handled a total of 8,291,178 TEUs, with an increase of
+6.4% compared to 2024 when the previous one was reached
peak traffic with 7,792,069 TEUs.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) and the group
French shipowner CMA CGM announced today the signing of a
agreement relating to terminal services with the aim of
strengthen their business collaboration and attract more
volumes of containerized traffic in the port of Colombo.
