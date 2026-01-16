MSC and Qatari Maha are responsible for the development and management of the Libyan port of Misrata

On Wednesday the publication "Africa Intelligence"
announced that the contract for the development and management of the
Libyan port of Misrata will be signed with the consortium
formed by the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC) and the Qatari fund Maha Capital Partners which has
exceeded bids from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and
France. The concession contract should be signed
next Sunday in Misrata in the presence of the Libyan prime minister
Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh and government representatives
Qatari and Italian. MSC and Maha Capital Partners to invest 1.5
Billions of dollars to modernize the port and logistics system
of Misrata.
The Misrata Free Zone has announced that in 2025 the port will have
container traffic of 685 thousand TEUs, with a
increase of +22% on the previous year. In addition, there were
another 973 thousand tons of other various goods were handled
(+43%) and 1.44 million tons of cereals (+19%).