Wärtsilä reports significant growth in quarterly and annual results in the Marine segment

The Wärtsilä Corporation Group closed 2025 with
net sales of over €6.9 billion, and up
of +7%, of which 3.5 billion generated by the activities of the
the marine sector (+14%). Ebitda is
amounted to €1.0 billion (+23%) and operating profit to €833 million
(+16%), with a contribution of €449 million from the Marine segment (+23%).
Net profit stood at €630 million (+24%).
Last year, the value of new acquisitions from Wärtsilä
remained stable having been 8.1 billion, of which 3.4 billion
billion in the Marine segment (+14%), and the value of the portfolio
Group orders as at 31 December last year amounted to over 8.3 billion
(-1%), of which 3.7 billion in the marine sector (+9%).
In the last quarter of 2025 alone, the new orders acquired by the
totalled 2.2 billion euros, with a decrease of
-11% on the same period of the previous year, of which 988 million
in the Marine segment (+8%), of which €541 million for services (-9%) and
447 million for equipment (+38%). In the October-December quarter
last year, the group's net sales were
2.0 billion (+8%) and operating profit of 251 million (+10%), with
Contributions of €935 million (+10%) and €122 million respectively
(+23%) from the Marine segment. Quarterly net profit was
of 187 million euros (+16%).