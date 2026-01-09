Independent journal on economy and transport policy
08:30 GMT+1
PORTS
The PD accuses the government of blocking investments in ports and of putting the Port Authorities under commission
The MIT believes that the complaint is a baseless interpretation aimed only at fueling confusion and unjustified alarmism, but implicitly admits some responsibility of the government
Roma/Genova
January 9, 2026
The Democratic Party has denounced the blockade of
investments in ports and the new commissioning of the Authorities
of the Port System implemented by imposing by the government
the provisional exercise of the 2026 budgets to the port authorities. "The
decision of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to
impose the provisional exercise of the 2026 budgets on the Authorities
of the Port System - said Valentina Ghio, vice president
of the PD Group in the Chamber and member of the Transport Commission,
which submitted a question for written answer to the Minister
of Infrastructure and Transport together with Barbagallo, Bakkali,
Casu, Morassut, Pandolfo and Pastorino - represents an act
which paralyzes Italian ports and compromises their
development capacity at a crucial stage for the
competitiveness of the country".
"With the limitation of monthly spending to a twelfth
of the appropriations provided for each chapter - explained Ghio
referring to the measure which, in the context of the provisional exercise,
limits monthly up to 1/12 of the sums provided for the year
excluding non-deferrable expenses and those already
- port authorities are effectively prevented from
make investments, start new works, call for tenders and implement
the medium and long-term strategies already approved in the
budgets. It's an unprecedented compression of range and
of the function of these bodies. We are facing a real
commissioning of the Port System Authorities, which
prevents the new port presidents from fully exercising their
mandate received. A reform - continued Ghio referring to the
draft law for the reorganization of the rules on the
Port governance approved in recent days by the Government
(
of 22
December 2025, ed.) - which comes immediately after the birth of Porti
d'Italia S.p.A. and the hypothesis of using the leftovers of the Authorities
of the System as an initial financial endowment. So the ports
risk being transformed into a simple safe,
subtracting resources from territories, workers, businesses and communities
local ones".
"The government - concluded the Party representative
Democratic - immediately clarify whether this choice is
functional to set aside resources for the new company
to the detriment of the development of Italian ports. The
port is a strategic infrastructure of the country and
cannot be bent to a centralist logic that
it mortifies autonomy, blocks investments and weakens the
competitiveness of the national logistics system".
For Davide Natale, secretary of the PD of Liguria, and Matteo
Bianchi, responsible for the economy of the secretariat of the PD of the
Liguria, the decision to impose the provisional exercise of the budgets
represents "the appetizer of the Rixi reform: Authority
of the Port System in provisional operation. The Salvini-Rixi couple
- accused Natale and Bianchi - represents the real brake for the
port and logistics development of our country, making the territories
annoying if not useless frills. Not even a bureaucrat
Bourbon of the 1800s would have made such centralist and
far from the needs of the territories and the ports. The
decision to oblige the Port System Authorities
to the provisional financial year until next April 30 has as its
main consequence is to block the start of important
projects, dealing a heavy blow to the companies that are waiting for
answers in a certain and rapid timeframe, to the workers who hoped for
a relaunch of the sector and local administrations, headquarters of the
ports, which were waiting for investments to be made for better
city-port coexistence. A triple damage whose contours
are still to be defined. A political and administrative madness that
probably only serves as an accounting device to finance the
birth of the future Porti d'Italia Spa".
"We fear that if it is not restored as soon as possible
possible ordinary management and if Parliament does not correct
heavily the reform text born of the Lega - they have
Christmas and Bianchi - a tremendous blow will be dealt
competitiveness and development of Italian ports. The
our concern is that instead of moving towards a
greater coordination and unitary and forward-looking policies, we go
towards a system in which the future of the individual port is decided
only at ministerial level and with impositions, without dialogue
with the territories and the social and economic world. Unacceptable."
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport replied
with a note in which it is noted that "the reconstructions
journalistic reports circulated in these hours on the subject of the
provisional data of the Port System Authorities are
far from the reality of the facts and based on a misreading
and instrumental of the measures taken. There is - he has
highlighted the ministry - no commissioning, neither formal
nor substantial, of Italian ports. It is exclusively
of a technical-administrative step, in line with the provisions
by the system and with the practice of this dicastery which in the context of the
of each financial year has - always - authorized
the provisional exercise in the absence of all the relevant opinions.
The decisions taken are in fact part of a path that sees the
involvement of the Ministry of Economy and Finance for the
issuance of the necessary competent opinion for the evaluations of
economic and financial nature to guarantee proper management
of public resources and which is aimed at ensuring the
administrative continuity of the entity with regard to the
compulsory and non-deferrable expenses".
"Talking about 'de facto commissioning' -
concludes the MIT note - means proposing an interpretation
baseless only aimed at fueling confusion and alarmism
unjustified in the sector. Ports continue to operate
regularly, in full compliance with the regulations in force and with
the objective of ensuring stability, development and competitiveness
of the national port system".
If it is true that, as the Ministry asserts, in recent years
years the authorization for the provisional exercise of the budget for the
first four months of the year has been several times
requested by the port authorities and granted numerous times, the
peculiarity seems to be that this year the measure is
has been imposed on all 16 Port Authorities. This is perhaps because - if
we really don't want to think badly as the PD does by bringing up the
need to provide for the financial allocation of the
Ports of Italy still in conception - the necessary opinion of
competence to which the MIT refers, which also involves the MEF,
It has not yet arrived. In which case it is MIT itself
to attribute responsibility for the taxation
of the provisional exercise to the government and to the parties that have
argue, if only because of the extreme slowness with which it has been
taken out of the commissioner management of many Authorities
of the Port System with the appointment of the presidents of these bodies,
a process that was only concluded at the end of 2025.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher