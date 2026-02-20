Annual container traffic up +5.4% at HHLA's port terminals
Record revenues of 1.76 billion euros (+9.9%) are expected
Amburgo
February 20, 2026
In 2025, the port terminals of Germany's Hamburger Hafen und
Logistik AG (HHLA) handled an equal number of container traffic
to 6.29 million TEUs, an increase of +5.4% year-on-year
while the intermodal transport operated by the group
recorded a record share of 1.98 million TEUs (+10.9%).
The Hamburg-based company announced today that it plans to archive
the 2025 financial year with record revenues of 1.76 billion
euro, up +9.9% on 2024. Profit is expected
operating income of €161 million (+19.5%) and profit after taxes and
minority interests of ten million compared to 33 million
million in 2024. HHLA specified that on the net result
of taxes is burdened by the devaluation of income taxes
anticipated.
With regard to the port activities segment only,
revenues of €1.72 billion (+10.1%) are expected for 2025, a
operating profit of €145 million (+22.8%) and profit after tax and
minorities by one million compared to 23 million euros in 2024.
