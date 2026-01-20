CMA CGM reports three services on the route that passes around the Cape of Good Hope

Among the first major container shipping companies
to have brought their ships back to the routes
east-west on the one that once crosses the Suez Canal
the crisis in the Red Sea region has eased if not resolved,
the French CMA CGM has now decided to restore the
transits around the Cape of Good Hope and to avoid
retracing the Egyptian waterway. This - announced today
THE COMPANY - "In light of the international scenario
complex and uncertain".
The new diversion of ships on the route that circumnavigates
Africa has been established for the three services FAL 1, FAL 3 and
MEX and that previous route should also be followed by ships
of the companies COSCO, OOCL and Evergreen cooperating with the CMA
CGM in these three services under the Ocean Alliance, although
Currently, the two Chinese and Taiwanese companies offer
again the transit of ships through Suez. The Mediterranean Club
Express (MEX) connects China and Southeast Asia with the
Central-western Mediterranean, where it touches the ports of Malta,
Marseille-Fos, Barcelona and Valencia, also making stopovers at the
Jeddah port. The FAL 1 and FAL 3 services connect China and the
Southeast Asia with northern European ports.