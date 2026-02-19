Politics and Assiterminal celebrate the extension of the harbour bonus
Ferrari: Intuited the value of the design behind the reformulation of the norm
Roma/Genova
February 19, 2026
When there are public money, the political parties are competing for the ownership of the measure. Thus it is for the amendments to the decree Milleproroghe for the extension to 31 December 2007 of the harbour bonus, the instrument previewed from article 1, paragraph 471, of the law 197/2022 that it has instituted "the Fund for the incentive to the qualification of the harbour job, with a endowment of three million euros for each of the years from 2023 to 2026, destined to the concession, for the period from the first January 2023 to 31 December 2026, of a favor
The legislative text specifies that the contribution "is intended to: a) facilitate the attainment or the renewal of the license and the professional skills for the driving of the vehicles destined to the exercise of the activity of transport, that is handling of people and of goods within the harbour areas, from own employees, to this end recognizing a "good port" of maximum amount pairs to 2,500 euros for only one time for each employee; b) develop models of organization and management as indicated, for example, from the article 30, paragraph 5, of the legislative decree 9 April 2008, n. 81, to this end recognizing a "buono harbour" of maximum amount pairs to 10,000 euros for each enterprise; c) to encourage actions of requalification of the staff through models of formation functional to the requalification of the workers and to the maintenance of the levels of employment regarding the start of processes of automation and digitization, to this end recognizing a " harbour good" of maximum amount pairs to 500.000 euros for each enterprise".
For the Democratic Party, Valentina Ghio, vice president of the group PD to the Chamber, has expressed "satisfaction for the approval of my two amendments that extend for 2026 the measures previewed from article 199, in support of work and enterprises that operate in the ports, and intervene on the harbour bonus. Fundamental tools to ensure employment continuity and operationality in a strategic sector for the country. The lack of extension - it has evidenced Ghio - would put several companies in a condition of serious difficulty, with direct repercussions on the occupation and the estate of the harbour system. But now - it has added the representative of the PD - the government has to act urgently on the protection and safety of the harbour job as they ask unions and associations, starting from the convocation of the table promised now for months for the unblocking of the fund destined to the retirement preview of the harbour workers. It is necessary moreover to start with determination the path for the recognition of the harbour job as usury job: I should like to thank the rapporteur for his work. After the vote on the amendments, concrete measures are needed to give long-awaited answers from workers, workers and enterprises in the field".
For the League, the parliamentarians Manfredi Potenti and Francesco Bruzzone have claimed "another concrete result of the League in support of the workers and the enterprises of the ports. With the approval of the amendment to the decree Milleproroghe - they have explained - is strengthened and extended the harbour good, extending its operativity until 2027 and expanding significantly its effectiveness. The measure increases the available resources, increases the amounts of the contributions and widens the audience of the beneficiaries, supporting the formation, the renewal of the licenses and the professional skills, besides the investments in organization, digitization and sustainability of the harbour enterprises. It is - they have specified Potenti and Bruzzone - of a targeted intervention that meets the real needs of the harbour cluster, valorizes the job, strengthens the competitiveness of our ports and guarantees a long-term planning for companies and occupation. The League thus confirms its concrete commitment to the economy of the sea, the ports and those who work every day to increase the logistic and productive system of the Country".
It is not only the political parties, but also, evidently, the recipients of the benefits. And the Italian Association of Port Terminalists (Assiterminal) therefore does not give thanks, not neglecting the role in the story of the Movement 5 Stars through its parliamentary Roberto Traversi, that of Brothers of Italy through its parliamentary Salvatore Deidda to end with the weight of the deputy minister Edoardo Rixi. "They were years - it has remembered the director of the association, Alessandro Ferrari - than, as cluster of the harbour companies, we tried to intervene on the norm of the harbour bonus to make it esigible, and finally effective. The initial idea was born of an insight shared with Mr Traversi in 2022 to give a boost to the companies operating in the ports on the formation of their operators on the most current and qualifying themes according to the necessary changes and in the course of the organizational processes such as digitization, ESG, as well as for the adoption of management models mainly focused on the driver's licenses and compliance to favour, also towards processes of new recruitments or important job rotations, the acquisition As unfortunately sometimes happens - it has specified Ferrari - the first application norm has made the use of the benefits too articulated, farraginous and so rigid to make lose interest to the enterprises, risking to vanify the objective that we had placed. Finally and thanks to an astral alignment that recently occurs less and less, both the ministerial structures and the Transport Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, have intuited the value of the design that was behind the reformulation of the norm finalizing the result in the approval of the new text in the so-called Milleprorogue".
"As soon as the parliamentary process is concluded - the director of Assiterminal has continued - the companies of the portualità will have the opportunity for 2026 and 2027 to plan and program their activities counting also on resources and tools made available from the State, functional to a greater efficiency and to the valorization of the professional growth of their own people: This result rewards what should always be the true partnership between the public and private, especially in the ports where one and the others exist precisely according to this legal premise. And therefore - it has concluded Ferrari - thanks President Deidda, thanks to all the honourable Members who indistinctly from political affiliation have shared this path, as well as the structure of the Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports led by vice minister Mrs Rixi".
