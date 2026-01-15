Maersk confirms the restoration of transits through the Suez Canal of the MECL service

Danish shipping company Maersk Line has confirmed
today the regular restoration of transits through the canal of
Suez of the MECL maritime service connecting India and the Middle
East with the East Coast of the United States. The return to the
The original route of the service will take place with today's departure
from the port of Jebel Ali by the container ship Cornelia Maersk
which is expected to pass through the Egyptian channel in the early hours
on February 2nd. In the eastbound report of the service, the
first transit through Suez is expected in the early hours of
February 10 by the Maersk Detroit
ship which is
departed from the port of Charleston on January 10.
From the next few days, therefore, the MECL service, which had been
diverted on the route around the Cape of Good Hope due to the
Repeated attacks on ships in transit in the Mar region
Red by the Houthi rebels, will return to the
previous configuration with calls at the ports of Jebel Ali, Mundra,
Pipavav, Jawaharlal Nehru, Salalah, (Suez Canal), Newark,
Charleston, Savannah and Houston.