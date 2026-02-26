In 2025, the Port of Rotterdam handled 14.2 million containers (+3.1%)
In the fourth quarter alone, containers amounted to 3.5 million TEUs (+3%)
Rotterdam
February 26, 2026
In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, the Port of Rotterdam
has suffered a decline in freight traffic that last year
year was -1.7% having been handled 428.4
million tonnes of cargo compared to 435.8 million tonnes of
tons in 2024. In terms of total traffic volume, the
October-December period of 2025 was the best
quarter of the year with a total volume of 108.3 million
tons of goods and an increase of more than +1% on the same
quarter of the previous year.
In detail, in the fourth quarter of last year, only the
containerized goods amounted to 32.7 million tons
(+1%) with a handling of containers that was equal to
to 3.5 million TEUs (+3%). According to data released by the authority
port of the Dutch port, there has been a strong imbalance
among the percentage changes in container volumes at unloading,
Results of 1.2 million TEUs (-34%), and those of containers
at boarding, which totaled 2.3 million TEUs (+44%). The institution
The port has not yet released information on container volumes
filled and empty spaces handled in the period October-December of 2025, but,
based on the shares of the two traffic flows of the quarters
full containers - equal to 25% of the total -
should have stood at 876 thousand TEUs (+8%) and the empty ones at
2.6 million TEUs (+2%).
The quarterly increase in other goods was more pronounced
which amounted to 7.7 million tonnes (+9%), of
of which 6.2 million tonnes of rolling stock (+5%) and 1.5 million tonnes of
tons of other cargo (+25%). Bulk cargo is also on the rise
liquid with a total of 50.7 million tonnes (+5%), including
25.3 million tonnes of crude oil (+6%), 13.4 million tonnes of crude oil
tons of refined petroleum products (+2%), 3.4 million
tons of liquefied natural gas (+17%) and 8.6 million tons of
tons of other liquid bulk (0%). Dry bulk is
down 9% to 17.3 million tonnes, of which 6.9 million tonnes
tonnes of iron ore and scrap (-7%), 4.7 million tonnes of
tons of coal (-17%), 2.1 million tons of products
(-25%) and 3.5 million tons of other dry bulk
(+17%).
In the last quarter of 2025, global freight traffic
arriving in the Dutch port, amounting to 76.3 million tons, is
almost stable result, while the outgoing result, equal to
32.0 million tons, marked an increase of +6%.
In the whole of 2025, containerized traffic alone was
of 133.2 million tons, with a decrease of -0.2%
previous year, and was carried out with a
Container handling of more than 14.2 million TEUs
(+3,1%). The port authority specified that during 2025 the
traffic volume fluctuated due to adverse traffic
weather conditions and strikes at the beginning and end of the year.
In addition, the body specified that the growth in terms of
20' containers handled can be explained by the increase in
+9.3% in import volumes from Asia. In the second
Imports increased more than half of the year
quickly compared to the first half of the year. In addition, the increase in
import containers, lower export volumes due to the
deterioration of Europe's competitive position and the decline in the
transhipment traffic, have resulted in a higher volume of
empty containers. The Port Authority has announced that even
the volume of container traffic to and from North America
continued to increase in the second half of the year, with a
growth of +13.6% generated by changes in the structure of the
alliances between shipping companies that have led to a
increase in the number of services, although, due to congestion
in the handling of containers on the quayside, a part of the
significant traffic volume - the Authority highlighted - is
has been diverted to other ports.
In 2025, ro-ro traffic increased by +0.9%
reaching 25.6 million tons. The Dutch port of call
recorded limited growth in rolling stock volumes to and from
the United Kingdom due to the low economic growth of this
important market. Other miscellaneous goods increased by +4.6%
rising to 6.1 million tons, an increase due to the higher
production of steel products, to the supply of foundations for
offshore wind farms, steel pipes for the project
Porthos and the increase in aluminum that is sold in quantity
higher rates for European companies due to import duties
in the United States.
Total dry bulk decreased by -6.5%
falling to 66.6 million tons. In particular, the volumes of
have fallen sharply by -11.5%, being
26.3 million tonnes, given that - he explained
The Port Authority - The Competitive Position of the Industry
European steel industry remains under pressure due to high levels of
energy and CO2 prices and cheap imports
from other nations. Coal traffic fell by -8.7%
to 17.3 million tonnes, a decrease that
caused by a sharp reduction in demand for coal from
coke for the European steel industry. Coal traffic for
Energy use increased in the first half of the year
as a result of low wind production and high demand for
electricity that increased the duration of operation
of coal-fired power plants in the Netherlands and Germany,
while in the second half of the year it was used
less coal for electricity generation thanks to
higher yields from renewable sources and the drop in gas prices. The
Traffic in agricultural products rose by +6.3% to 10.9
million tonnes, with volumes that were particularly
in the first half of 2025 and with growth that has
was driven by the entry into operation of a new terminal for
Solid bulk cargo. Other dry bulk cargo decreased by -1.6% to
12.0 million tonnes.
The overall figure for 2025 for liquid bulk is
197.0 million tonnes (-1.5%), with oil
crude oil which increased by +3.4% to 101.2
million tonnes, while industrial petroleum products
decreased by -12.6% to 48.5 million tonnes. Gas
liquefied natural natural environment, driven by the need to reconstitute
gas reserves in Europe, rose to 13.0 million
tons (+15.1%), while other liquid products fell
by -3.1% to 34.3 million tonnes.
