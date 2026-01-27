Valletta Cruise Port records record annual cruise traffic
In 2025 there were 963 thousand passengers (+2.3%)
Londra
January 27, 2026
Valletta Cruise Port, the terminal operator group company
Global Ports Holding (GPH) which handles almost all of the
cruise traffic in Malta, announced today that it has
ended 2025 with a record traffic of 963 thousand passengers, with
an increase of +2.3% on the previous year. The only cruise passengers in
reached a new all-time high of 773 thousand units
(+3.1%), while passengers disembarking/embarking fell by
-0.6% to 190 thousand units.
Last year, the terminal at the port of Valletta operated by
Valletta Cruise Port has been visited by 385 cruise ships
compared to 357 in 2024.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher