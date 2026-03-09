The board of directors of the Propeller Club of the Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara has been renewed

On Friday the assembly of the Propeller Club of the Ports of the
Spezia and Marina di Carrara has renewed the board of directors
confirming Gianluca Agostinelli and Federica Maggiani in the
respective offices of president and vice president. Of the organ they make
Salvatore Avena (Public Relations and
head of the Port and Logistics Committee), Paolo Bertetti (delegate
Nautical and Shipbuilding Committee), Andrea Laviosa (delegate of activities
Young people - under 40), Matthieu Michel Olivier Gasselin, Andrea
Ghirlanda, Michele Giromini, Alessandro Laghezza, Enrico Marzaroli,
Federica Montaresi and Giorgia Bucchioni. In addition,
assigned the following positions: Daniele Ciulli Head of the Committee
Cruises and Tourism; The secretariat continues to be entrusted to
Francesco Cuttica, while the treasury is entrusted to Carlo
Solari. Space also for the Propeller Giovani, coordinated by Andrea
Laviosa and Irene Palma who will be assistant secretary and will follow
Youth and public relations activities and activities
confirming the desire to invest in social
and on the participation of new energies in the world
port and logistics.