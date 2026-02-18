The decline in container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles continues
In January, it fell by -12.1%. Bown: the state of exports to China appears bad
Los Angeles
February 18, 2026
In January 2026, the negative trend of the
container traffic handled by the Port of Los Angeles which is
in progress since last August. 812 thousand were handled during the month
TEU, with a decrease of -12.1% on January 2025. For the director
executive of the Port of Los Angeles, Gene Seroka, the decrease is
was determined by multiple contributing causes: "There are - he said
detected - several factors at play. First of all, we are
comparing the data of January with the high ones of 2025 when
importers were scrambling to get the goods there before the
duties. Secondly, stocks continue to be slightly higher
reflecting previous freight growth and a
replenishment of stocks more cautiously. Finally, the
U.S. trade policy continues to keep everyone on the side of the
bated breath. However, the American consumer has shown a
remarkable resilience. And purchase orders shipped with three months
ahead of the curve towards Asia seem stable, a good sign".
The attribution of the causes does not seem entirely convincing
of the reduction in containerized traffic in January 2026 only at the
high level of the same month last year and the impact
of the new tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump.
The latter were only announced in April 2025, although
it was certainly foreseeable that further tariffs would be applied after
already in his first term as president Trump had imposed
tariffs on imports from China, but the wave of
"reciprocal" duties with respect to a multitude of nations
presented last spring. Moreover, if it is true that a
January 2025 container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles
reached a record level for this month, the volume of shipments
containerized containers handled in January 2026 is still
-6.2% lower than that totaled in January 2022
as well as -5.1% lower than the January total
2024, by -4.7% compared to January 2017, by -2.8% compared to January 2017, by -2.8% compared to January 2017.
January 2021 and -1.8% compared to January 2017.
However, if in January 2026 the full containers landed, equal to
422 thousand TEUs, down -12.9% on January 2025, can be
confirm the effect of tariffs and the persistently high level of
including the reduction of full containers on boarding,
equal to 104 thousand TEUs in January 2026 (-7.9%), which is in place
from last November, after a period of recovery, it could be
was caused by the acute trade tensions between the US and the
many other economies, especially China.
Participating in the presentation of traffic data
Handled by the California port in January 2026, Chad Bown, senior
fellow at the Peterson Institute of Economics, noted that
comparing "the current situation with that of a year ago,
When we were a month away from the installation of the new
Trump administration, and at that point, so in February 2025,
Until now, all we had had was the imposition of
part of the president of 10% tariffs on China, as we have seen
In the remaining part of the year, things did not end there.
We have had - explained Bown - many more tariffs on China.
We have had retaliation from China. We have had tariffs on the
Canada and Mexico. And then we had the duties of the "Liberation
Day" also on the rest of the world. This has led to a lot of
activity, much more activity on the front
tariff than we have probably seen from the Second
World War, in the 30s. And if things have calmed down in the
second half of the year, while the president and his team
were out negotiating deals, we also know that this
president is one who tends to use tariffs for any
possible reason, which often has nothing to do with the
trade. So when it comes to trade policy, there is
a lot of uncertainty and we know that we are waiting for a change
suddenly".
Referring to the impact on the American economy of the new
wave of tariffs introduced by Trump in his second term, Bown,
also referring to "a couple of excellent research studies
published only in the last few weeks", specified that
"What we know so far about the tariffs that the United States, with
Trump administration, they applied last year, is that
To date, the burden of those duties is almost entirely
the Americans. This means that if a
25% duty on an imported good, the effect of that 25%
is paid by someone in the United States. It does not always have repercussions
on final prices for consumers. Sometimes it's just the
companies that decide to do things differently, perhaps
accepting lower profits and perhaps deciding to import less
goods. But, at the moment, the tests, at least for the first eight or nine months
of 2025, show that almost 100% of duties are paid by
someone in the United States. However, it is somehow
surprising that we did not find a greater impact on
consumer prices, although there has been some impact, but
these things take time and, as you said - Bown specified
referring to the explanations made by Seroka - the companies
had accumulated a lot of stocks in anticipation of the duties coming the
last spring".
Referring then, in particular, to trade
with China, Bown pointed out that currently "the
The state of exports to China appears to be very bad. Overall
- he specified - have decreased considerably throughout the
Country and here, the Port of Los Angeles, is one of the
barometers of our international trade. Last year, the
U.S. containerized exports to China are
decreased by 26%, although at the Port of Los Angeles they remained
relatively stable". Asked about the hypothesis that the
Chinese suppliers are lowering the prices of goods purchased by Chinese suppliers.
U.S. consumers, Bown said there is currently no
"any evidence that exporters are actually
lowering prices to remain in the US market".
