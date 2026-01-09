The works for the widening of the access channel to the port of Livorno have been delivered
The width between the two banks will be increased from 70 to 120 meters
Livorno
January 9, 2026
Yesterday in the port of Livorno the works of the
value of 16 million euros for the enlargement of the
access to the airport which is expected to be completed in 655 days.
The contract aims to increase safety standards in
maritime accessibility to the industrial port and
also includes the aquatic intervention of the Tower of the
Marzocco
The intervention will make it possible to widen the access channel
which currently has a width between the two banks of 70 meters
bringing it to 120 meters, with the construction of a new
quayside that will also allow the construction of the
subsequent dredging interventions that will guarantee
deepening at -13 meters below the banks and at -16 meters in
correspondence with the center of the navigable gutter.
Regarding the "aquatics" project
of the Torre del Marzocco, built five centuries ago in the middle of the sea and
54 meters high, today the work is on the mainland inside
of the industrial port and is surrounded by cranes and containers.
The intervention involves the construction of a water basin around the
historic property, which will thus be surrounded by water.
Before proceeding with the final excavation of the body of water, the
competent bodies will be able to carry out conservative restoration work
both of the monument and of its fortifications. The goal is
make this monumental asset accessible and visitable from the
public also by sea.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher