Independent journal on economy and transport policy
21:20 GMT+1
ENVIRONMENT
A study highlights the problems of LNG container ships in complying with the future obligation to connect to cold ironing facilities
Diesener (NABU): LNG threatens to undermine key emission reduction measures in ports
Berlino/Amburgo
February 6, 2026
The German environmental association Naturschutzbund Deutschland
(NABU) commissioned the Dutch research institute CE Delft
a study to assess whether natural gas-powered ships
liquefied containers, and in particular container ships, are suitable for
be powered through the shore power grid when they are
stopped in ports, turning off the on-board engines and connecting to the
cold ironing systems installed on the docks, connection
which in the European Union will become mandatory for many types of
of ships from 2030 in order to reduce emissions
pollutants in port cities.
The study recalls that an increasing number of types of ships,
In addition to LNG carriers, it uses liquefied natural gas for the
propulsion or to meet other energy needs on board and
whereas, in order to reduce the space on board ships occupied by tanks,
Natural gas must be stored in a liquid state. For
reach the liquid state, the gas must be cooled to about
-162 ° C, to prevent regasification, are used
special LNG tanks. The study specifies that, given that
the evaporation of the liquefied gas inside the tanks on board
of ships cannot be completely avoided, in the tanks
boil-off gas (BOG) is formed. A
depending on the type of tank and the operating profile of the ship, the
BOG management is necessary to avoid overpressures in
tanks and to comply with international regulations aimed at
prevent emergency venting. The study explains that a strategy
is to use the BOG on board the
energy vessels and notes that, however, during the stopover
in ports, when the demand for energy is relatively
low level, there would be a risk of inefficient use of the BOG
or that the possibility of an emergency vent increases,
especially in cases where ships receive electricity from
land during mooring through Onshore Power's facilities
Supply (OPS).
The study finds that if LNG-powered containerships
equipped with type B or membrane tanks generally have a
enough capacity to consume BOG during a normal
stop in a port using auxiliary engines; however, when
are connected to an OPS system to receive electricity from
ground these motors must be turned off, resulting in a
limitation of the ability to consume BOG on board. The
document explains that the container ships considered for the
generally do not have systems for reliquefaction,
subcooling systems, combustion units
nor the ability to accumulate large volumes of
BOG in the tank. As a result, mixed-combustion boilers
are often the only on-board systems available to burn BOG
and check the tank pressure during a port stop
where the OPS system is used. The study specifies that
Generally, ships' boilers operate independently
from the ship's electrical network, and therefore cannot be
powered by an OPS connection, and specifies that, given the
possibility of using the BOG in double boilers
during a port stop with the use of OPS, the
risk of emergency venting is considered relatively
low, even if - the study also specifies - it was not
It is possible to confirm the installation of a gas or double boiler
fuel for all the ships examined by the research.
In addition, the study specifies that the speed at which the BOG
should be consumed by the boiler generally exceeds the actual
steam demand of the ship, resulting in BOG combustion
unused. This, the study notes, implies waste of
energy and related emissions that can be avoided in the absence of further
BOG management measures.
The study also notes that, with regard to container ships
LNG, an increasing share is being
with tanks with a higher pressure tolerance
and this characteristic reduces the probability of
that tank pressure reaches dangerous levels or that it
waste of energy during the ship's stay in the
ports with the use of OPS, while for the current fleet of
container ship with type B and membrane LNG tanks
The modernization of the tanks could be extremely
expensive. According to the study, for container ships ordered before
there was a clear perspective on the obligations of the connection
OPS facilities in ports could be justified by rules
from the point of view of energy efficiency and
emissions if the ship has no other means to safely manage the
BOG. It should be noted that, under current rules, these ships
They should be confronted with two options from an economic point of view:
connect to the OPS and bear the costs for the OPS and for the waste of
BOG, or not to connect or connect for a short time to the OPS and
pay the relevant penalty according to the European FuelEU regulation
Maritime thus avoiding the costs for the OPS and for the waste of
BOG.
If the study presents different perspectives on the modalities
LNG container ships could comply with the obligation
of the use of OPS in ports, Sönke Diesener, an expert in
NABU's maritime transport, seems to have no doubts: "the
- he commented - clearly show that LNG is not
a viable bridging technology for maritime transport. Many
LNG ships can adapt to mandatory energy use
only to a limited extent. This is
due to the so-called boiling gas, which is produced
during LNG storage and must be
constantly vented. If this gas is not used by
ship engines during port stopover, may cause
additional methane emissions or safety concerns due to
to the increase in pressure in the tanks. This means - it has
stressed Diesener - that LNG threatens to undermine the
main emission reduction measures in ports'. "The
maritime energy transition - he continued - requires
Long-term solutions compatible with neutrality
climatic climate. Investments in LNG could lead to the
Maintaining fossil fuel infrastructure to
decades and stifle innovation. On the other hand, the political guidelines
must be constantly turned towards propulsion systems
climate-neutral, such as ammonia
green or methanol. At the same time - concluded Diesener - it is
essential to better integrate technical standards, infrastructure
and regulatory requirements so that the reduction of
emissions in ports actually take place".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher