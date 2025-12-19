GeneSYS Informatica (Fratelli Cosulich) has acquired 51% of the share capital of Navimeteo

GeneSYS Informatica, the lead company
of the Fratelli Cosulich group, has acquired 51% of the
capital of Navimeteo, a company based in Chiavari (Genoa) that
offers specialized meteorology and oceanography services in
support for maritime operations. Ligurian society
it also provides certified training programs for captains,
maritime officers and operators, with the aim of increasing the
operational safety and environmental awareness.
"2026 - said Gianfranco Meggiorin, founder and
CEO of Navimeteo, commenting on the acquisition -
will mark the beginning of a new route for Navimeteo, after a
long and extraordinary journey of 25 years. The true heritage of
Navimeteo, and its greatest strength, are the people:
professionals who are dedicated to safety every day
navigation, operating 24/7
7, in the Mediterranean and on all the oceans of the world. Experience and
technology merge into a reality that represents
an international excellence, capable of earning the
trusted by some of the most important players in the sector
maritime".