The Port of Singapore sets a new all-time record for container traffic

On December 31, the Port of Singapore closed 2025
with new historical records of annual and monthly traffic of the
containers, confirming its position as the world's second largest container port in the
behind the Chinese port of Shanghai and in front of the Chinese port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)
announced today that last year the new historical peak of
containerized traffic amounted to 44.66 million TEUs,
with an increase of +8.6% over 2024. This volume of traffic
implies that in December 2025 alone, the port of call of
Singapore handled over 3.9 million TEUs, as
constitutes the new absolute monthly record and represents a
growth of +10.1% over December 2024. In addition, in the fourth quarter
in 2025, the total handled is more than 11.4
million TEUs, a volume that sets a new record for this
time of year and is lower only than the historical record of
11.5 million TEUs recorded in the third quarter of 2025.
The MPA announced that in 2025 the port also marked the
new record for the gross tonnage of the ships arriving at the port which is
3.22 billion GRT, up +3.5% year-on-year
and the new record for sales of marine fuels that
amounted to 56.77 million tonnes (+3.4%), with a
continued growth in sales of alternative fuels that
last year stood at 1.95 million tons compared to
to 1.35 million in 2024.
Another record was set in 2025 by the
Singapore Ship Registry that closed the year with a fleet
with a consistency of 137.46 million tons of tonnage
gross, with an increase of about +27% compared to the previous year.