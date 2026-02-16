Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings orders three new cruise ships from Fincantieri

The US cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line
Holdings (NCLH) has ordered Italy's Fincantieri to
design and construction of three cruise ships for the
three brands of the American group: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania
Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. One of the three new ships will be
twin of the Oceania Sonata
, another will be twin
of the Seven Seas Prestige
and the third will be twin
of the ships recently commissioned by NCLH to Fincantieri itself
(
of 5
February
2025).
The three ships will be built in Italy and will be delivered
between 2036 and 2037. Norwegian Cruise Line's new ship will have
a gross tonnage of about 227,000 tons and over 5,000 jobs
bed. The ultra-luxury unit destined for Regent Seven Seas
Cruises will have a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and about
822 beds. The ship for Oceania Cruises will have a tonnage
gross capacity of 86,000 tons and a capacity of approximately 1,390
beds.
The new order brings the total number of new ships in Italy to 17.
order from NCLH, including eight ships under construction by
2037 for Norwegian Cruise Line, five new ships for Oceania
Cruises to be delivered by 2037 and four new ships for Regent
Seven Seas Cruises to be delivered by 2036.