Nexans sets a record for the depth of laying a high-voltage submarine cable on the Tyrrhenian Link

The French Nexans, which designs and manufactures cable systems and
electricity services, announced the completion of the
Second operation of laying the high voltage submarine cable
as part of the Tyrrhenian Link project, which took place by establishing a
world record for installation depth at -2,150 meters
for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine cable
500 kV. The world record was reached last year
during the offshore installation campaign under the
Nexans works for Terna, the transmission system operator
Italian. The offshore phase, carried out with the help of the ship
Nexans Aurora
cable layer, was completed last year
1 January by establishing the physical connection between the points of
landing of the cables in Terra Mala (Sardinia) and Fiumetorto (Sicily).
This marks the completion of all tasks
laying of the project's high-voltage submarine cables.
The western section of the Tyrrhenian Link, which falls within the
within Nexans' work area, includes approximately 480 kilometers of
deep-sea submarine cables, installed in two campaigns
offshore of about 200 kilometers and 280 kilometers respectively.
The Tyrrhenian Link as a whole consists of two
500 kV HVDC submarine connections, each of which has a
length of about 970 kilometers, with a capacity of
total transmission of 1,000 MW.