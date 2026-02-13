Meyer Turku has completed the design of a net-zero emission cruise ship

The Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku has announced the
Completion of the design of a cruise ship at zero
emissions that has been developed as part of the
Avatar project which aims to reduce by more than 90%
the ship's life cycle carbon footprint compared to the
reference value defined by the International Maritime
Organization. The project was carried out within the framework of
NEcOLEAP, the four-year research and development programme of
Meyer Turku co-funded by the federal government agency Business
Finland.
Meyer Turku highlighted that the concept of the ship incorporates
technologies and solutions that are expected to be technologically
sustainable and available by 2030 and which the project has
more experimental technologies have been deliberately excluded, or
in the initial phase. Liina Vahala, Head of Product Development
by Meyer Turku, explained that the result of zero emissions
net is the result of the sum of different measures
"No single solution," he specified, "is
sufficient: for example, a simple change of fuel does not
will achieve the desired impact."
As for the fuel, the one chosen for the Avatar project is
biomethanol, for which an increase in its
availability and its environmental performance during
the entire life cycle of the ship. The concept of the ship uses
Also the wind-assisted propulsion technology and panels
solar powers. The design is also characterized by a more
slim and lightweight as well as for better efficiency
energy efficiency of the spaces on board: for example,
More efficient air treatment
energy will allow a reduction of about 50% in the
energy requirements for heating and cooling on the
cabin decks. In addition, sustainable materials and a sustainable use
further contribute to reducing the
total life cycle emissions of the ship.