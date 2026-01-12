In 2025, piracy acts against ships in Asia increased by +23%

In 2025, there were 132 attacks on ships in Asia
pirates, with an increase of +23% compared to 107 accidents
in the previous year. The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating
Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information
Sharing Centre (ISC) has announced that the 132 accidents of the last
year include five attempted attacks on ships.
In 2025, the highest number of assaults occurred
in the area of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore where
108 accidents (+74% on 2024), the highest number since
2007, and in this region 87% of accidents occurred
occurred in the first seven months of the year, while they decreased
significantly in the remainder of 2025 as a result of arrests
of those guilty of acts of piracy carried out by the authorities
in July and August. In this area, moreover, the
The largest number of attacks were carried out against ships
bulk carriers (52% of the total) followed by tankers (23%),
container ships (10%), tugboats (12%) and ships for
general goods (3%).
The Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC, Vijay D. Chafekar,
specified that "the consistent increase in the number of accidents
in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore does not indicate a corresponding
increased threat to maritime trade that passes through them. The
higher number of accidents - he explained - corresponds to
largely minor thefts. In fact, in 2025
in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore did not occur
category 1 accidents," Chafekar specified, referring to
to the most serious type of attacks carried out mainly
with the use of weapons, with violence against the crew and with
the theft of the goods embarked or the hijacking of the ship.
Of the 132 acts of piracy recorded in Asia in the whole of 2025,
in fact, 127 (53% of the total) were classified as category 4,
or the lowest level of severity, in which pirates do not
were armed and there were no acts of violence against
of ship crews. In addition, in 2025 there were no
Category 1 accidents compared to two accidents of this severity
occurred in 2024.
"If the growth of robberies at sea in the Straits of
Malacca and Singapore highlights ongoing security challenges
faced by ships passing along the busy waterway
- added the Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC - the decline in
following the arrest of those responsible by the
Regional Police of the Riau Islands demonstrates the deterrent effect of
effective enforcement. To help reduce the
of these episodes, the ReCAAP ISC would like to urge the
shipping companies to report all cases of theft and
unauthorised embarkation to the coastal authority
close".
The ReCAAP ISC also announced that in 2025 there were fewer
accidents in Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines, while
there was a slight increase in those that occurred in
India.