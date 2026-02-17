In the fourth quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in the port of Civitavecchia increased by +8.6%

In 2025, the traffic of goods in the port of Civitavecchia has
recorded an increase of +3.1% on the previous year, which had
An impulse, in particular, in the period October-December when they are
2.06 million tons were handled, with an increase of
+8.6% on the third quarter of 2024 generated by the increase of +15.7%
of the loads on landing, which amounted to 1.32 million
tons, while those at embarkation decreased by -2.8%
dropping to 693 thousand tons.
The momentum that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2014 was given to the
2025, moreover, was the growth of +3.9% in traffic
of rolling stock which was 1.21 million
tons, while container traffic remained
stable having been equal to 215 thousand tons (-0.2%), with a
container handling of 26 thousand TEUs (-4.8%). On the rise
also the bulk cargo, with liquid ones being equal to 323 thousand
tons (+14.8%), of which 303 thousand tons of products
refined oil (+9.3%) and 20 thousand tons of other cargoes
(+401.1%), while dry bulk cargo totaled 265 thousand
tons (+38.5%), including 225 thousand tons of products
metallurgical, iron ore, ores and non-ferrous metals
(+115.6%), 20 thousand tons of coal (-30.9%), 4 thousand tons
of raw minerals and building materials (-90.9%), 3 thousand
tons of fertilizers (-9.1%) and 12 thousand tons of other
dry bulk (+83.6%).
In the last quarter of 2025, ferry passengers with the
port of Civitavecchia were 187 thousand (+9.7%) and cruise passengers
713 thousand (+5.3%), of which 324 thousand at disembarkation and embarkation (-4.1%) and
389 thousand in transit (+14.7%).
In the whole of 2025, the port handled 8.12 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +3.1% on the year
of which 4.99 million tonnes at landing (+4.9%) and
3.13 million tons at embarkation (+0.4%). In the segment of
5.21 million tons of cargo were handled
rolling stock (+5.6%) and 875 thousand tons of goods in containers (0%) with
a handling of containers equal to 115 thousand TEUs (+7.6%). The
annual bulk traffic has decreased, with liquid bulk traffic
which amounted to 1.18 million tonnes (-1.2%) and
solid waste at 855 thousand tons (-2.0%). Traffic in
cruise passengers set a new record of 3.56 million units (+2.8%)
(
of 16
January 2026), while ferry passenger traffic is
remained stable at 1.55 million units (+0.2%).
Last year, the other ports of Fiumicino and Gaeta administered
by the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Central-Northern Region, respectively moved 3.22
million tons (-5.8%) and 1.79 million tons of goods
(-0,7%).