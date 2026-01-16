FS Logistix is responsible for railway manoeuvres in area 6A of the port of Antwerp

FS Logistix, through its Belgian subsidiary HSL Belgium,
will manage railway shunting operations within the
port of Antwerp having been awarded the tender for the
management of first and last mile operations in the area
port 6A (Marshalldok). The award is in addition to the recent
acquisition by FS Logistix of 30% of the shares for the
management of the Antwerp Mainhub terminal in partnership with Lineas and
of commercial routes between Belgium and Italy
(
of 2
September
2025).
«The awarding of the tender, through our company
TX Logistik - commented Sabrina De Filippis, CEO
FS Logistix delegate - confirms the implementation of the activities
to strengthen its presence in Europe, offering end-to-end solutions
and overseeing the main freight corridors of the TEN-T network. One
a strategy that has already made it possible to acquire shares for the
operation of a terminal within the port of Antwerp and
start new Belgium-Italy connections".