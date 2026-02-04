Panama Ports Company has initiated arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Panama

The Panama Ports Company (PPC) of the CK Hutchison Holdings Group
Hong Kong announced today that it has initiated proceedings
arbitration against the Republic of Panama in relation to
the annulment of the concession contract on the basis of which the
terminal company of the Chinese group manages the ports
of Cristóbal and Balboa, annulled by the
judgment of the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama which
declared the unconstitutionality of the law that had
The contract has been made official
(
of 30
January
2026).
PPC specified that the initiation of arbitration "follows
to a campaign by the Panamanian state specifically directed against
PPC and its one-year concession contract and
characterized by a series of drastic actions by the State
culminating in serious and looming further damage to PPC,
while similar contracts in the port sector have not been taken
of aim. In addition, the company denounced, arbitration follows
the considerable efforts by PPC, which lasted one year, to
start a discussion and prevent disputes. While carrying out
diligently port operations and collaborating with the State
Panamanian in many ways - the company specified in a note - PPC
has constantly expressed, through various communications, its
concerns about the state campaign during its
and has tried to clarify and initiate consultations
to avoid the need for arbitration, without obtaining
no result. On the contrary, over the last year,
earlier this year and even in the last few days, the State
systematically ignored communications, efforts
and requests for clarity".
Recriminating that "the Republic of Panama has violated the
contract and the law', PPC specified that its request is
aimed at compensation for "substantial damages". In addition, the
terminal operator of the Chinese group recalled that it had
reported the unusual nature of the press release issued by the
Panamanian judiciary after the Supreme Court ruling of
Justice, a sentence that in the opinion of PPC "is
diametrically opposed to the previous decisions issued
by the Supreme Court regarding contracts similar to that of the PPC»
(
of 30
January 2026). Recalling also that the Court's ruling
Suprema has not yet been published nor is it
entry into force, the terminal operator company denounced that,
"From the early hours of the morning following the press release
press of the judiciary, the Panamanian State has declared and in
largely implemented the necessary measures to take over the activities
of the PPC. With various references to the unpublished judgment of
- PPC explained - the measures taken by the State have
including unexpected site visits and instructions for PPC,
a private enterprise, provides unrestricted access to property
and physical, commercial and intellectual information, and
employees, on the basis that the State is
"systematizing and executing" a "plan" of
Port transition through "coordinated actions"
of the State authorities'.
PPC highlighted that, for its part, "it has continued to
port operations and to interact respectfully with the
representatives of the State, also requesting access to this
plan and opportunities for consultation and coordination'.