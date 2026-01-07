The transfer of the sediments from dredging in the port of La Spezia to the new breakwater of Genoa has been approved

In recent days, the extraordinary commissioner for the
reconstruction of the Polcevera Viaduct of the A10 motorway, Marco
Bucci, approved the plan for the transfer to the new
breakwater of Genoa of sediments from the dredging of the
third basin of the port of La Spezia. This first version of the plan
concerns the transfer of 282,000 cubic meters to be carried out in the
course of 2026 with the aim of deepening the seabed and
make them accessible, for navigation purposes, to ships
container ships bound for the expanded Ravano terminal. Commenting on the
Green light, the president of the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Bruno Pisano, pointed out that the one in
act is an "epochal phase for the port of La Spezia".
Recalling the confirmation by the Council of State of the
decision of the Regional Administrative Court which had rejected the appeal against the tender
for the construction of the new Ravano Terminal, confirming
The award of the 90 million euro works is unblocked
The start of the construction site
(
of 29
December
2025), Pisano noted that now, with the approval of
of the plan for the transfer to the new breakwater of Genoa
of the sediments from the dredging of the third basin, also falls
Another important constraint.
"Now - added the president of the Port Authority of La Spezia -
we will be able to proceed quickly with the implementation of the works
necessary for the expansion of our port, expected and planned by
ten years. We will work, as we have always done so far, in full
synergy with private operators. LSCT (the company
terminal operator La Spezia Container Terminal, ed.) will take care of
of the onshore part, the Port Authority of the sea part, i.e. dredging
of the third port basin, also preparatory to the works of
expansion of the Gulf Terminal, for which the Tarros group has
the tender procedures have been launched".
In order to start the operations of , the Port Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea will soon publish the call for tenders for
the assignment of the works, which have been divided into a lot
and in one or more optional batches, for a
dredging of 822,056 cubic meters.