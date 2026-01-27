Messina (Assarmatori): the MIT decree on cold ironing is good

The president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, expressed his
The shipowners' association is satisfied with "the decree
of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport which, downstream
of the green light received from the European Commission, provides for
a concession on general system charges for energy
used by ships stopped in port. It is - he
Messina highlighted - of a fundamental step to ensure
that the electrification of the docks is concretely usable
to provide energy to the units parked in the airports, without
that this entails an increase in costs for shipowners".
Messina recalled that Assarmatori, in the preparation phase
of the decree, provided the MIT with its contribution of competence,
experience and widespread representation in ports, with
the goal of making transport increasingly sustainable
maritime. "Most of the ships - he specified - are
ready to "plug in": missing
still some steps, such as completing
infrastructure and subsequent tendering, but the
Today is undoubtedly closer.
At the same time, the node relating to those units remains open
for which, despite having been equipped to draw
energy from shore, the ETS continues to be paid since at the moment
The network is not ready."