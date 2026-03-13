In the fourth quarter of 2025, Evergreen Marine Corporation's revenues fell by -26.0%
Quarterly net profit down by -71.8%
Taipei
March 13, 2026
In the fourth quarter of 2025, as in the two quarters
previous years, the decline in revenues was accentuated
registered by the container shipping company Evergreen
Marine Corporation which in the period amounted to 85.7 billion
Taiwanese dollars (US$2.7 billion), with a decrease in
-26.0% on the last quarter of the previous year. Also marked
the reduction in the values of operating profit and net profit that
amounted to €8.3 billion (-75.8%) and €9.0 billion respectively
billion Taiwan dollars (-71.8%).
In the full year 2025, revenues stood at 379.1
billion Taiwanese dollars, with a contraction of -18.2%
on the previous year. Operating profit was
of €74.1 billion (-53.7%) and net profit of €70.2 billion (-51.2%).
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