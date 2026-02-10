Danaos Corporation reports record quarterly and annual revenues

The Greek Danaos Corporation, a company that chartered a fleet of
75 container ships and ten Capesize bulk carriers owned,
closed 2025 with record revenues of $1.04 billion,
with an increase of +2.8% on the previous year. The
A new historical peak was generated by the new record set
from the revenues produced by the bulk carrier fleet which amounted to
to $87.0 million (+13.0%), while revenues from the
container carrier fleet, amounting to 955.4 million (+2.0%),
results only lower than the record of 993.3 million recorded in
2022 and 963.2 million in 2023. Operating profit was
amounted to €498.8 million (-7.8%) and net profit to €494.6 million
dollars (-2.1%), with a contribution of 460.9 million from the
container ships (-11.0%) and 3.3 million from bulk carriers (-17.5 million
million in 2024).
Even in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, Danaos totaled
record quarterly revenues of €266.3 million
dollars, with a growth of +3.1% over the same period of the year
of which 240.7 million were generated by container ships
(+1.3%) and record revenues of €25.6 million from bulk
carrier (+23.7%). Operating profit was €122.9 million
(-4.6%) and net income of $117.9 million (+30.4%).