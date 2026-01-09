Over two tons of cocaine seized in the port of Genoa
Placed on the market, the drug would have earned criminal organizations about 1.5 billion euros
Genova
January 9, 2026
In the Sampierdarena area of the port of Genoa, the financiers of the
Provincial Command of Genoa and the officials of the Anti-Fraud Department
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency of Genoa have seized
2,109 loaves containing a total quantity of more than two
tons of narcotic substance which, following analysis
carried out at the time of the check, was found to be
pure cocaine. The large batch of drugs was concealed
inside 87 jute bags wrapped in nylon nets and is
was found inside a container from the South
America, departing from one of the main Colombian ports.
If placed on the market, the 2,380 kilograms of the
seized drug would have generated earnings for the
Criminal organizations estimated to be worth around 1.5 billion
of euros.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher