The tender for the development of the shipbuilding hub in the port of Ancona is underway

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved a call for tenders for two
production lots to be used for the processing of the nautical sector
luxury for a total area of over 30,000 square meters
in the ex-Tubimar area that in May 2024 the AdSP body had
resolved to allocate to shipbuilding
(
of 31
May
2024).
The call provides for the provision of two areas of different
16,175 square meters and 14,200 square meters, is
a company will be able to obtain the concession
state-owned only with reference to one of the two lots. The call
defines which subjects can submit an application in terms of
production capacity and investments. The duration of the
concessions can range from four to 30 years. Since
The area will be affected by the works for the new road system
at the end of these works will be made available
additional spaces (lot C and lot D), which will support the
processing of the main lots given in concession. Companies that
will be able to take advantage of the simplifications
provided for by the single national SEZ.