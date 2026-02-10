WASS (Fincantieri) has been awarded a contract by Saudi Arabia for the supply of light torpedoes

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems,
obtained an order from the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia for the supply of MU90 light torpedoes. The
with a value of more than 200 million euros,
represents the largest contract in the 150-year history of
WASS and marks a new record in terms of acquisitions after the
recently signed with the Indian Navy
(
of 30
December
2025).
The torpedo construction program will be managed by the
WASS plant in Livorno, a centre of excellence in systems
with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2030. The torpedo
The MU90 can be used from a wide range of platforms:
surface naval units, fixed-wing and wing-wing aircraft
rotating. In addition to torpedoes, the contract also includes a package
of logistical support services for the Royal Saudi Naval Force.