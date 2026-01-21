In November 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado fell by -5.5%

Last November, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a total of 4.89 million tons, with a decrease
-5.5% on November 2024 due to the reduction in volumes
totaled by the port of the Ligurian capital which are
amounted to 3.65 million tonnes (-7.5%), of which 2.54 million tonnes
tonnes in the port basin of Genoa alone (-11.1%) and 1.11
million tonnes in the Pra' basin (+1.9%), while in the
port of Savona traffic was 438 thousand tons
(+0.9%) and in that of Vado Ligure of 438 thousand tons (-8.8%)
to which are added 509 thousand tons of petroleum products
moved at the buoy field in the roadstead (+6.8%).
Overall, the traffic of various goods in the two Ligurian ports
stood at 3.42 million tonnes (-0.3%), of which
2.26 million tonnes of containerised goods (-4.5%)
Made with a container handling of 252,558 TEUs
(-0.2%), 1.07 million tons of rolling stock (+10.8%) and 90 thousand
tons of other cargoes (-9.5%). In the bulk sector
commercial traffic was 196 thousand tons
(-23.7%) and the industrial sector of 88 thousand tons (+12.6%). In
Mineral oil traffic fell to 1.06 million
tons (-16.1%) as well as that of other bulk cargo
which totaled 71 thousand tons (-15.2%), including
37 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+45.6%) and 34 thousand tons
tons of chemicals (-41.3%). Bunker and
On-board supplies amounted to 55 thousand tons (-13.8%).
Last November, passenger traffic recorded a
growth of +15.1%, with 208 thousand cruise passengers (+17.3%) and 56 thousand
ferry passengers (+7.5%).
In the first eleven months of 2025, the total traffic of the
was 57.84 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -1.4% on the same period of the previous year,
of which 43.54 million tons handled in the port of Genoa
(-2.3%) and 14.29 million tons in the Savona-Vado area
Ligurian (+1.7%). The total amount of goods in containers was
24.72 million tons (-0.1%) with a handling of
containers equal to 2,763,150 TEUs (+6.1%) and that of other goods
miscellaneous by 12.05 million tonnes (-3.9%). Solid bulk
were 2.17 million tons (-3.1%) and those
industrial 892 thousand tons (+45.9%). In the bulk sector
16.32 million tons of liquid oils were handled
minerals (-3.6%) and 875 thousand tons of other cargo (+6.6%).
Supplies of bunkers and on-board supplies amounted to 718 thousand
tons (+5.3%). In the passenger segment, cruise passengers are
2.29 million (+4.7%) and ferry passengers 2.53 million
(-4,2%).