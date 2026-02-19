In the fourth quarter of 2025, the DFDS Group reported a net loss of DKK -286 million

In the last quarter of 2025, the revenues of the maritime group and
DFDS amounted to 7.30 billion kroner
(€977 million), an increase of +1.5% on the previous year.
same period of the previous year, of which 3.94 billion crowns
generated by the activity of the group's ferry fleet
(+0.3%) - including €3.24 billion from the transport of rolling stock (+3.5%) and
704 million from passenger transport (-12.1%) - and 3.80 billion
other logistics activities (+2.9%). Total revenues
from the group's activities in the Mediterranean region alone
stood at 1.73 billion (+1.8%). The operating margin
gross quarterly income was DKK 705 million
(-5.1%), with a contribution of €525 million from ferries (-5.1%) and
€235 million from other logistics activities (+26.3%). The
Group operating result was negative and
equal to -62 million compared to a profit of two million in the fourth quarter
quarter of 2024, with a positive contribution of 50
million from ferries (-10.7%) and a negative sign of -29 million
from other logistics activities (-30 million in the last
quarter of 2024). DFDS closed the period October-December of
2025 with a net loss of -286 million compared to a loss
net of -270 million in the previous year.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the group's ro-pax ships
transported rolling stock for a total of 10.2 million
linear metres (-1.3%), of which 3.27 million linear metres on the
North Sea routes (-1.8%), 1.31 million on those of the
Mediterranean (-3.8%), 4.17 million on routes in the Mediterranean Channel
Channel (-0.7%), 890 thousand linear meters on the Baltic Sea routes
(+3.1%) and 587 thousand on those in the Strait of Gibraltar (-2.3%). In the
The passengers transported by the fleet were 875 thousand
(-27,3%).
In the full year 2025, the group's revenues are
DKK 30.95 billion (+4.0% on 2024),
of which 13.10 billion generated by maritime transport of rolling stock
(-0.3%), 3.89 billion from maritime passenger transport
(-17.5%) and €15.72 billion from other logistics activities
(+17,8%). EBITDA was 3.74 billion
(-15.7%) and operating profit of €520 million (-65.5%). The year is
was filed with a net loss of -425 million crowns
compared to a net profit of 541 million in 2024.
Last year, the group's fleet transported 41.48 million
of linear metres of rolling stock (-0.3%), of which 13.43 million in the Sea
in the North (-1.6%), 5.32 million in the Mediterranean (-2.7%), 16.91
million in the English Channel (+0.2%), 3.61 million in the
Baltic (+2.1%) and 2.21 million in the Strait of Gibraltar (+5.6%).
The passengers carried by the fleet were 5.25 million
(-22,2%).
Last November, the group activated a
cost reduction that - announced today the administrator
Torben Carlsen - involved the cutting of about 400 jobs
of work.