CPPIB and OMERS would value the sale of 67% of Associated British Ports

Canadian Pension Plan Investment Funds
Board (CPPIB) and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System
(OMERS) are considering the sale of their shares in the
Associated British Ports (ABP) port group that are equal
34% and 33% of the capital, respectively. This was announced by the
British newspaper "Financial Times" explaining that the
two funds have commissioned Morgan Stanley to explore the market
for the possible sale of their shareholdings. According to what
reported by the "Financial Times", CPPIB and OMERS
would like potential buyers to consider ABP more
of ten billion pounds ($13.6 billion).
The other main shareholders of ABP are the sovereign wealth fund
of Singapore, with 20% of the capital, and the Wren House of Kuwait
Investment Authority with 10%.
Associated British Ports operates 21 ports in the UK that
in 2024 they handled 43.8 million tons of bulk cargo,
down -9.7% year-on-year, 3.1 million units
between containers and rolling stock (0%) and more than 3.8 million
passengers (+5.8%).