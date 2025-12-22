The renewal of the employment contract for managers of transport and logistics companies has been signed

Today Manageritalia and Confetra have signed the renewal of the
National collective bargaining agreement for company managers
of road transport and freight forwarding, logistics services and
combined transport, starting from next January 1st and
valid until 31 December 2028. The contract concerns
about a thousand executives in a sector that represents about 9% of the
National GDP.
The agreement, on the salary side, provides for a gross increase
monthly at full capacity of 750 euros divided into three tranches that
will start on the first of January of each year (300 euros from 2026, 230
from 2027 and 220 from 2028). With regard to welfare, there are a
Annual welfare credit of 2,000 euros, the strengthening of the fund
Mario Blacks, the confirmation of the values of universality of the
insurance coverage of the Antonio Pastore and the revision of the
contractual contribution benefits.
The parties have highlighted that the signing in close proximity
of the natural expiry of the contract, set for 31 December
2025, represents a choice of responsibility and vision
strategic strategy aimed at ensuring stability, continuity and
quality in trade union relations, and a strong signal in a
still uncertain economic context, which protects purchasing power
of managers and allows companies to effectively plan their
labor costs. But - Manageritalia and Confetra underlined -
The real innovations are the further investment in welfare and
innovation on the topic of active ageing at work and measures
for parenting and gender equality, incentives
self-training and for the use of holidays.
"It is - commented the president of Manageritalia -
Marco Ballarè - of a balanced agreement, which will allow
the managers concerned to partially recover the effects
of the inflationary surge of recent years, without weighing
excessively on companies. An important step for the
competitiveness of the logistics sector decisive for growth
of the country". "It is - added the president
Conferta, Carlo De Ruvo - of an excellent result that I believe satisfies
both companies and managers alike."